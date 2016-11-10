Bus strike not impacting Merritt

The president of the Amalgamated Transit Union 1722, Scott Lovell, says a bus strike in the central Okanagan is not impacting bus services in Merritt.

“It doesn’t effect Merritt at all, we just happen to represent Merritt,” Lovell said.

The contract for the Merritt bus drivers doesn’t expire until March 2017.

“It’s a totally separate contract. Our labour issue is with a different employer,” Lovell said.

The Nicola Valley Transportation Society runs the BC Transit buses in Merritt.

Nicola Valley Transportation Society manager, Frank Trenholm, said he’s been getting a number of calls asking about whether or not there is a disruption in Merritt services.

While bus service hasn’t changed in Merritt, he did note that because Friday is a holiday, buses won’t be driving tomorrow.

The Amalgamated Transit Union 1722 is in a contract dispute with its employer, First Canada — the private company that runs the Kelowna Regional Transit and HandyDART systems.

The strike began as of 4:30 a.m. this morning (Nov. 10).

The disruption in service applies to Peachland, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Kelowna and the West Bank First Nation, Lovell said.