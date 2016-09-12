Bylaw bust memorabilia stand

A collector who set up shop in a busy section of town was told to pack up his wares.

At about noon today (Sept. 12) bylaw officer Elizabeth Bigg paid a visit to a man who was selling sports memorabilia out of his truck between the Shell gas station and Starbucks off DeWolf Way.

“He had quite the set up, he even had framed jerseys. You name it he had it,” Bigg said.

She said she told the man to pack up and leave for not having a business license.

“He was really compliant,” Bigg said.

“We don’t want to not have him here, but he needs to do it the right way,” she said.

She said the man also had cardboard signs advertising his business that were covering up traffic signs, which the RCMP told him to remove.

In order to set up a kiosk or stand, a person must first pay a visit to the bylaw office to obtain the proper permit.