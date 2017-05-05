Cache Creek fire chief missing, believed swept away in fast-moving creek

by Adam Williams

KTW

A search is underway for Cache Creek Fire Chief Clayton Cassidy, who went missing early Friday morning.

Cassidy was last seen at about 3 a.m., when he went to check rising water levels around the village. It is believed he was swept away in a fast-moving creek.

“My understanding is he was by the Dairy Queen, looking at a culvert,” said Cache Creek resident Pat Kennedy, who as at work at the Sandman Inn when she spoke to KTW.

“I think the water just wooshed down and they’re thinking he got washed away.”

Kennedy said the situation has the entire town at a standstill.

“The water is rushing madly down the river and covering some of the streets,” she said.

“We’ve got the search and rescue out and firefighters are walking the river bank. It’s really a bit chaotic here.”

Kamloops Search and Rescue is among the search teams in Cache Creek, having dispatched a helicopter, swift water rescue and drone teams, a canine unit and ground searchers to the area early Friday.

Cassidy has been a member of the volunteer fire department in Cache Creek for more than three decades and has been the fire chief for more than 10 years.

In 2016, he was awarded the province’s Medal of Good Citizenship for his work during the Cache Creek flood of 2015. The medal recognizes individuals who, through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward.

Both Cassidy and his wife, Rose, are well-known throughout Cache Creek. Residents told KTW the town is devastated, but still hoping for a good outcome.

“He’s a hell of a nice guy,” said 54-year-old Donna Berwin, who has known Cassidy for nearly her entire life.

“He’s an awesome man.”

The Ashcroft RCMP released a statement on search efforts shortly before 2 p.m.

“To date, the investigation into his whereabouts have confirmed that Mr. Cassidy had been checking creek flow levels in Cache Creek, east of the village near Brookside Campground,” it reads.

“Clayton Cassidy last had communication with someone early Friday overnight, and was seen by the river. Mr. Cassidy’s vehicle was also found at the location.”

Cassidy is described as caucasian, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 177 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue overalls. He is 59 years old.

“The Cache Creek RCMP have activated area search and rescue resources, which include swift water technicians and SAR Service dog teams,” said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

“Currently, an extensive ground and waters’ edge search is underway. Mr. Cassidy is considered missing.”