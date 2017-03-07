Calling all local music experts

Normally when you hear about a group of touring music professionals coming to town, one has to be sure to buy tickets well in advance.

That is not the case for a meeting being hosted tonight at the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in Merritt. Local musicians, industry professionals and stakeholders are invited to the hall of fame to take in a presentation from Creative BC and the BC Music Fund regarding the creation of a $3.8 million fund aimed at improving the music industry in B.C.

Part of the evening will be dedicated to educating local musicians and stakeholders about how to qualify for a piece of the $3.8 million fund, explained Vicci Weller, film commissioner with the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission, which is helping to organize the event in Merritt.

But the presenters will also hear ideas from local stakeholders on how best to utilize the funds to grow the industry in places like Merritt, said Weller.

The presentation gets underway at 7 p.m., all members of the public are welcome.