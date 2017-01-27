Campbell and Chandler on a roll

Merritt’s Bill Campbell rolled an impressive 403 in his third and final game on Thursday of last week during regular league action at the Nicola Lanes. A perfect score for a 10-end game in five-pin is 450.

Campbell opened with a 15 for three balls in his first end, then ran off a sizzling nine strikes in a row before closing with a spare on his final two balls.

It was Campbell’s best single-game score since he rolled a 410 back in February of 2003. He also rolled a 403 in December of 2000, and a 408 in April, 1999.

“It’s been a while,” he said with a laugh. “[Four-hundred games] don’t come by very often.”

Campbell’s triple for the night of 948 consisted of a 209 in his first game, followed by a 336 and finally the 403.

“It was a bit of a struggle at the start,” said Campbell. “I had been at my parents for the last couple of days laying floor. My fingers were sore, my knees were sore. I really didn’t know how things were going to go.

“It’s funny. You can bowl real crappy one game, and then turn around and bowl lights out. It’s just how the pins fall.”

Campbell’s 403 is the highest score rolled at Nicola Lanes since Mike Elder hit the same number during the 2009-10 season. Amazingly, Nicola Lanes has seen two perfect games rolled at the facility during its history. Mike Gush accomplished the feat in 1989, and James Isaac Sr. in 2001.

In other bowling news, Merritt’s Jerrid Chandler and Jordan Pinto were in Kelowna on the weekend, competing in the Okanagan Open at the Capri Lanes.

Chandler finished third overall on the men’s side in the grueling, 16-game, two-day event to qualify for the provincial championships in Prince George in April. Pinto placed 17th.

Chandler will compete in both the men’s individual and team competitions in Prince George, with the top finishers there earning a trip to Nationals in the summer as a member of of Team BC.

Chandler’s high score in Kelowna was a 311, while his average was 257.