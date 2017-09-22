Campfire ban lifted in Kamloops Fire Centre

By: Kamloops This Week

Break out the weenies — campfires are once again allowed to burn in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Merritt fire zone.

Following a hot, smoky summer with a blanket ban on fires of all kinds, the campfire prohibition will be lifted as on noon on Friday, Sept. 22 — the first day of fall.

Cooler weather has led to the decision to allow campers to gather around fires as they try to get in the last bit of outdoor activity.

The campfire ban was imposed on July 7. In the summer of 2016, there was no such ban implemented.

While campfires are now permitted, category 2 and category 3 open fires, which are fires larger than 0.5 metres by 0.5 metres, remain prohibited.

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online at: http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5

The use of sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, fireworks (including firecrackers) and burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description will also be allowed in the Kamloops and Cariboo fire centres as of noon on Friday, as will the use of tiki torches and chimineas.

People wishing to light a campfire must have ready access to eight litres of water or a shovel during the entire time the campfire is lit. They also must completely extinguish the campfire and the ashes must be cold to the touch before they leave the area for any length of time.

Although the off-road vehicle prohibition in the Cariboo Kamloops and Southeast fire centres was rescinded on Sept. 20, the public is reminded area restrictions are in effect in the vicinity of some wildfires in these fire centres.

More information about current area restrictions and open burning prohibitions can be found online at http://www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirebans

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or

*5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.