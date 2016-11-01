Campground and marina receive third reading

By: Adam Williams (Kamloops This Week)

A rezoning amendment for the Quilchena Ranch passed a public hearing at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors meeting and received third reading Thursday afternoon (Oct. 27).

The amendment is to establish a campground and marina at Quilchena Ranch, which are expected to be developed on an eight-hectare property, roughly 15 kilometres northeast of Merritt.

The property is located across Highway 5A from the Quilchena Golf Course, on the eastern shore of Nicola Lake.

Dave Cunliffe, the proponent of the project, said tourism is growing on the lake. The new marina would provide access to the Quilchena Hotel and golf course, as well as the Sagebrush Golf Course.

“Tourism revenue is up 150 per cent at Quilchena from last year and the marina will help grow business,” he said.

“There is also a general public-safety component to the proposal. The marina site is the only protected moorage, boat launch and refuge during bad weather on Nicola Lake.”

He added groups like the Kamloops Sailing Club and kite boarders would still have access to the site as paying guests.

As for the RV park, Cunliffe said that by moving the campground to the waterfront — in 2002, the TNRD approved a maximum of 100 campsites as part of the Quilchena Legacy Project on another site — it becomes more desirable and allows synergy between lake use and camping.

There’s also an agricultural benefit as the ranch will swap the waterfront for the previously approved site.

“The area that was previously approved for the RV park is about twice as

good of agricultural land as the area we want to use,” Cunliffe said.