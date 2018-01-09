Canada Post looking for new location in Quilchena

A seasonal closure of the Quilchena General Store prompted Canada Post to move group mailboxes from the store to the Lakeview Gas Station, also located on Highway 5A.

Previously, a Canada Post outlet was located in the Quilchena General Store, but when Douglas Lake Ranch announced that the store — along with the nearby Quilchena Hotel — would be closing its doors from January to April, the shipping authority started looking for an alternate location to serve area residents.

“We have permanently moved the group mailboxes to service our customers to the Lakeview Gas Station at 3512 Highway 5A in Quilchena. Larger parcels and those requiring a signature will be available for pick-up as well at the gas station,” said Sylvie Lapointe, a media relations spokesperson for Canada Post, in an email to the Herald. “We are currently in the approval process for a new post office location. We hope to be able to announce something to the community soon.”

Douglas Lake Ranch, which owns and operates both the Quilchena General Store, and the Quilchena Hotel, announced in late 2017 that the businesses would undergo seasonal closures.

“Historically, the hotel was always closed for seven months of the year. We took a run at four years of it being open annually, but it all depends on how the upcoming season goes,” said Brent Gill, recreation manager for the ranch.

Gill said both businesses would “absolutely” be re-opening in April.

In the meantime, Quilchena residents looking for other postal services can be helped at any of the Merritt branches or online at canadapost.ca, added Lapointe.