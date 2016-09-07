Candidates selected for Lower Nicola Election

The list of candidates running in the upcoming Lower Nicola Indian Band election, which takes places in just three weeks, has been set.

Three men are running for Chief, including incumbent Aaron Sam, who is coming off his first three-year term. Spence Coutlee and current councillor Arthur Dick will also take aim at the position of Chief.

There are 22 people in the running for one of the seven councillor positions as well, including five of the seven current members of council. Dick is in the running for Chief, and Clarence Basil Jr. is not running in the election.

More than 40 band members were nominated to run in this year’s election.

In order to become an official candidate, nominees are required to submit a letter of acceptance for their nomination, complete a criminal record check and be clear of any debt to the band.

The advanced poll will take place Sept. 24 at the Lower Nicola Band Hall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The general election taking place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Lower Nicola Band Hall as well.

Voters who reside off a LNIB reserve will be sent a mail-in voting package, and those who live on-reserve that wish to receive one can obtain one by contacting electoral officer Raymond Phillips by calling 1-855-355-2471.