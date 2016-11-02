Candidates set for Nooaitch election

Members of the Nooaitch Indian Band will head to the polls this month to elect a smaller council to a longer term.

The final list of candidates for the election has been set, and members will vote for one chief and two councillors.

In the running for chief is incumbent Marcel Shackelly, current councillor Sharon Bond and newcomer Ko’waintco Michel.

Council incumbents Olivia Buck and Ester Shackelly join James Fountain and Dewey Shackelly as the four candidates looking to secure one of two councillor positions.

The previous Nooaitch council consisted of a chief and four councillors elected to a two-year term, but in this election voters will choose a chief and two councillors elected to a four-year term.

Deputy electoral officer and Nooaitch Band education co-ordinator Kathie Jumbo said the reason for the change is that the band is now following the First Nations Election Act.

Under the act, a council is to consist of one chief and, for every 100 members, one councillor. However, the number of councillors cannot be less than two.

The Nooaitch band has 238 total members.

Voting day is Nov. 21 at the Nooaitch Indian Band Hall at 2960 Shackelly Rd. between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Voters seeking to complete a mail-in ballot must fill out a form requesting one and submit it along with a copy of their identification by next Thursday (Nov. 10).

To obtain the form contact electoral officer Ernest Jack at 778-821-0299.