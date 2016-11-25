- Crash sends two to hospitalPosted 41 mins ago
Crash sends two to hospital
Two people were sent to hospital after an apparent single-vehicle accident just off Coldwater Road earlier this morning (Nov. 25) about eight kilometres south of Merritt.
A police officer at the scene said one person was airlifted to a hospital while the other was sent to the Nicola Valley Hospital in town.
Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free one person who was trapped in the vehicle, said MFRD Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson.