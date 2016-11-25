Home   >   News   >   Crash sends two to hospital

Crash sends two to hospital

By on November 25, 2016
Police were at the scene investigating the crash and doing traffic control. (Michael Potestio/Herald)
Police were at the scene investigating the crash and doing traffic control. (Michael Potestio/Herald)

 

Two people were sent to hospital after an apparent single-vehicle accident just off Coldwater Road earlier this morning (Nov. 25) about eight kilometres south of Merritt.
A police officer at the scene said one person was airlifted to a hospital while the other was sent to the Nicola Valley Hospital in town.
Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free one person who was trapped in the vehicle, said MFRD Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson.

dsc_0012_web dsc_0028_web

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*