Car lands in Nicola River

A woman is no worse for wear after her car ended up in the Nicola River near the junction of Nicola Avenue, Highway 8 and Juniper Drive this morning (Mar. 5).

Emergency crews tended to the female driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, just after 11:30 a.m. this morning.

Merritt Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson told the Herald the vehicle was in a few feet of water, sitting upright in the river near the shoreline.

“With the assistance of a tow truck company and the RCMP we were able to extricate [the] individual through their sunroof, with a ladder stretched from shore after putting her in a [personal flotation device]” said Tomkinson.

He said the woman, who he described as middle-aged, did not appear to have any injuries.

Tomkinson said he’s not sure how the woman managed to drive her vehicle into the river, nor which direction she was travelling.

He said Highway 8 was closed while the woman was rescued, causing a bit of gridlock in both direction between Merritt and Lower Nicola.

“We did close the road so we could utilize the tow truck to stabilize the vehicle and also make a safe work zone for ourselves,” said Tomkinson.

He said the woman’s vehicle has since been removed from the river and the road has reopened.