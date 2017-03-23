Cardiac clinic coming to Royal Inland Hospital

By: Dale Bass (Kamloops This Week)

A new clinic designed to serve people with cardiac issues will open later this year in Royal Inland Hospital.

Heather Cook, executive director for acute services for the western area of the Interior Health Authority, said the rapid-access cardiac examination clinic (RACE) should open by early fall in the clinical-services building.

It will provide outpatient services for people with a cardiac history.

Cook spoke with KTW to address concerns made public this week in the newspaper following the death of retired doctor Rajindar Joneja in the hospital’s emergency room on March 12.

Family friend and retired doctor G.B. Gowd complained about what he said is inadequate cardiac services at the hospital where Joneja worked for decades as a neurologist and psychiatrist.

Cook said she understands the emotions and grief the Joneja family and friends are experiencing, but wanted to be clear work began in 2014 to strengthen cardiac-services at Royal Inland Hospital, noting the clinic is one of the results.

Another result of the initiative, Cook said, is increasing the number of cardiologists at the hospital.

In 2014, when planning began and when an additional $2.9 million was added to the IHA budget by the provincial government to address cardiac care, there were only two cardiologists at the hospital, Cook said.

She said a recruitment process saw that number double and two more will be joining the staff in coming months.

Two dedicated cardiac beds at the hospital were established as part of the focus, Cook said.

As work on RACE progressed, it had to be timed with recruitment, Cook said, to ensure “we would have enough cardiologists to run a robust clinic.”

Changes to how the hospital pharmacy was run required officials to ensure there would be dedicated pharmacists working with other medical professionals providing cardiac care.

Cook said nursing staff has also been added and necessary additional education provided for those who will work at RACE.

The clinic will deal with ongoing support and medical advice, stress and echocardiogram tests and other services to help people with chronic cardiac conditions monitor them and live healthy lives.

As for the situation with Joneja, who was put into a wheelchair, given two aspirin and sent to a waiting room — where he died in wife Janice’s arms five minutes later — Cook could not discuss specifics.

But she said that, as with any complaints to RIH, the matter is being reviewed.

However, Cook said triage nurses who do the first-contact assessment must follow a standardized scale to assess symptoms and their urgency and determine who goes “to the head of the line, who can step in front of the line.”

Triage nurses also have to consider bed availability in the ER as they move people through the process to see a doctor, Cook said.

“And space can be a challenge,” she said.