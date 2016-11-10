We Care Crew gets inspired at We Day

Students from Merritt Secondary School’s We Care Crew returned from the annual We Day conference in Vancouver, their heads filled with ideas on how to better their school and community.

On Nov. 3, the group travelled down to Vancouver to take part in the annual We Day conference at Rogers Arena, which featured a number of celebrity guest speakers, celebrities and musicians who preached messages of positivity and community activism to the crowd of about 20,000 young people from across the province.

Celebrity guests at the Vancouver We Day conference included actor George Takei, musician Jacob Hoggard, Margaret Trudeau and Canadian YouTube sensation/comedian JusReign.

The We Care Crew was busy ahead of their trip to We Day, as the volunteer group ran a food drive on Halloween, and set up a battery recycling program through a partnership with Teck Mining.

Though the group had planned to bring their haul of recycled batteries to the We Day conference, so many batteries were collected that it became impractical, explained We Care Crew teacher sponsor, Dave Andersen.

“We ended up not taking the batteries because we had too many to take. We’re gonna end up recycling them in Merritt instead,” said Andersen. “They talked a lot about the program of recycling batteries, where that money goes at We Day. It was neat to see something we were doing be connected to one of the bigger things We [the charity] is involved in.”

Andersen said he anticipates the battery recycling program will continue, with collection boxes at various businesses around town.

Rahul Chhabra, a senior at MSS, said the opportunity to take in the We Day conference is definitely worth the early morning wake-up to get down to the coast.

“It was actually really fun — last year we were in the nosebleeds. This year we were in the nosebleeds but we got to go down to the floor after lunch,” explained Chhabra.

One of Chhabra’s takeaways from the conference was that change takes time — you have to make yourself a better person before looking to change others, he said.