Career fair coming to civic centre

The Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly (CNA) expects big crowds to be in attendance at the group’s third annual career fair at the Merritt Civic Centre on April 6.

More than 300 people attended last year’s event, said Lisa Luscombe, employment and training co-ordinator with the CNA. This year’s event should be even bigger, she said.

The event is open to anyone looking for more information on skills training, education or employment opportunities available to them in the Nicola Valley, Luscombe added.

A wide variety of companies will have booths set up at the fair, including Kinder Morgan, the BC Wildfire Service, Stoyoma Dental and Highland Valley Copper.

Educational institutes are also well represented, with Okanagan College, Thompson Rivers University and the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology slated to have information for fair-goers.

Attendees will also be able to attend employment training workshops run by the local Aboriginal Skills and Employment Training Strategy (ASETS) office and Work BC.

“If they’re unemployed and working less than 20 hours per week, they can also do intakes with ASETS or Work BC right at the event and get signed up with an employment councillor,” said Luscombe. “And start to create a plan for employment and training.”

Those planning to attend should dress for a job interview and bring along copies of their resumes, she added. The fair is open between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.