Caribou Legs completes cross-country run

Seven months, over 7,000 kilometres, and 17 pairs of running shoes later, Brad “Caribou Legs” Firth is heading back home.

The long distance ultra-marathon runner completed his historic run across Canada on Nov. 20, as he ran to meet a delegation of about 150 people at St. John’s city hall in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Firth started the run back in May as an effort to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women across the country. Along the way, Firth stopped at universities, community centres and schools to share the reason and inspiration for his run. He stopped at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology on May 17, before continuing on his run.

Despite running 75 kilometres a day for seven months in some less-than-ideal conditions, Firth said he’s feeling good on his trip home to Vancouver.

“My legs aren’t sore — more of when your feet start sleeping and you get the tingling sensation,” said Firth. “My body is not sore, I’m feeling good, feeling relief.”

While the massive expanse of Canada has enticed a number of athletes to attempt to navigate from one ocean to another — including familiar names like Terry Fox, Rick Hansen and Steve Fonyo — Firth said he believes he is the first indigenous man to make the run in full traditional First Nations regalia.

Even more jaw-dropping however, is that Firth completed the run without any support staff — he had no pursuit vehicle following him on the highway, and while crowds occasionally joined him in the latter half of his run, he ran huge stretches of isolated terrain completely on his own.

“I come from a humble place. I just try to keep it respectful and honour my running as much as possible,” said Firth, adding that when crowds did join him, he felt touched that his running had inspired people from coast to coast.

Particularly in Atlantic Canada, Firth was stopped multiple times by supportive RCMP officers who had heard about his run — some of whom offered to grab him a coffee, or simply stopped to express their support.

“The amount of RCMP in Atlantic Canada who came out… Halifax RCMP headquarters came out big time,” said Firth. “We’re trying to build [a relationship with RCMP] and restore it, and get them to own their part. It’s a dialogue and it’s worth starting.”

Firth did run into a couple trouble spots along the run, spraining his ankle badly in Trois-Rivières, Que. — an injury which threatened to derail the entire run, until a local college student stepped in to run on Firth’s behalf while he recovered.

“I couldn’t move my foot. It was swollen, purple and blue,” said Firth.

Over the course of two days, the student ran 80 kilometres while wearing Firth’s ceremonial war paint and feathers.

“I knew he was out there applying the same type of work I would apply… That made my healing more comforting, I was with him in spirit,” said Firth. “He’s an incredible warrior.”

Early in the run, Firth was issued a ticket for running on a highway while he was passing through the province of Alberta. Despite warning the RCMP that he would be continuing his run, and therefore unable to pay the fine or show up in court, police still ticketed Caribou Legs — which means he now has a warrant for his arrest in the province of Alberta.

Despite the early troubles with the law, Firth is now in the midst of planning another trip across Canada — this time aimed at raising awareness about the children who died while in Canada’s residential school system. He hopes to depart on this run in May, 2017.

And while Firth’s challenge to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to join him on his run through Ottawa went unanswered, Firth is determined to issue another challenge on his next run — keeping up the pressure on the PM to uphold his promise of better relations with indigenous communities.

“I’ll just keep challenging him, every run I do,” said Firth.

In the meantime, Firth plans to return to Vancouver and rejoin the Vancouver Falcons Running Club, competing in ultra-marathons and giving back to the embattled community on the downtown east side.

Despite logging thousands of kilometres on the road, Firth said working towards an improved life for indigenous women is an ongoing process.

“We did a fair bit, we raised the consciousness of Canadians. But it’s gotta come from our own nation, it’s gotta come from inside our own homes. We need to start repairing the family model, we need to start restoring that traditional knowledge that goes into these children around culture and what a true warrior is. There is a lot of work to be done,” he said.

Lots of work to be done, and many kilometres of road ahead of him — but for Caribou Legs, getting tired has never been an issue.