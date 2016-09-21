Carver Kings coming to Logger’s Sport Show

Whether you chop it, truck it, or carve it, the business of wood will be celebrated this weekend in Merritt, as residents and visitors are invited to embrace their inner lumberjack at the Logger’s Sports Show from Sept. 23 to 25.

The show will be hosted in Central Park, with events starting at noon on Friday, and with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. And getting a good hearty breakfast is essential if you’re going to catch all the action across three days at the show, said organizer Jim Beckett.

The West Coast Lumberjacks, who perform regularly at the PNE and Squamish Days, will be in attendance Saturday and Sunday at the festival. The group will perform their pole climbing, water log rolling, and cross cutting show three times per day, on both Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend’s events will also feature three professional chainsaw carvers — including Ryan Cook of HGTV’s Carver Kings television series — who will be firing up the saws for a live, quick carving demonstration.

The carvings will be auctioned off after the demonstration, with some of the funds going towards Autism BC, said Beckett.

If the sound of saws isn’t music to your ears, the Doug James Band will be providing a melodic respite from the buzzing, performing on both Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. Local singers Mack Station will take the stage on Friday at 6:30.

But while there is lots to see at the three-day show, Beckett explained that there is also lots of activities that locals can get involved in themselves.

The big rig show and shine event has locals and truckers from outside of the Nicola Valley alike excited to show off their trucks, said Beckett.

“I’ve got guys letting me know from Chilliwack that they’re coming up and entering the big rigs and show and shine. We have guys from Kamloops already asking — we’re gonna have lots of truckers and forestry people coming from out of town,” said Beckett.

Bragging rights and a cash prize will be on the line for the truckers on Saturday, who compete in the chain up competition — a contest to see who can chain up a big rig truck in the shortest time.

“You have these truckers bragging about how fast they can chain up a truck. Well, can you really? I challenge you all, come on out and show your stuff, and part of the proceeds are going right back to Autism BC,” declared Beckett, adding that anyone is welcome to try their hand at the challenge, as long as they pay the $10 entry fee.

A kids zone, plenty of food options, educational booths and First Nations drumming displays round out the itinerary for the three day event, which Beckett aims to promote as an annual festival for the community.

“It’s going to be the first of its kind here — I’ve been here 10 years and I haven’t seen anything like this,” said Beckett. “In the future, we want to make this an annual thing. We’d like to add the cross cutting and the axe throwing, but these are budget and liability concerns right now.”

Organizing the Logger’s Sports Show has been a labour of love for Beckett and the Merritt Chamber of Commerce. They hope that along with providing some entertainment for the community, and celebrating Forestry Week, the show will be able to raise money for charity — specifically Autism BC.

“Merritt’s done a lot, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t think its ever happened for Autism BC. It’s nice to bring the awareness of autism — not many people actually know what autism really is,” said Beckett.