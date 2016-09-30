Casting call for Canadian comedy shooting in Merritt

Want to play a part in a comedy that’s shooting in Merritt?

The Thompson Nicola Film Commission (TNFC) is getting the word out that the Canadian production titled Indian Road Trip is casting four speaking roles.

Auditions take place tomorrow (Oct. 1) at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to cast four people to play a Caucasian family in the film’s opening scene.

For the part of the mother, filmmakers are seeking a woman with blond hair who is about 30 years old and in fit physical shape. For the dad, they are looking for someone who is also 30, fit and has brown or blond hair. They are looking for a nine year old to play the daughter and a seven year old to play the son, and both shopukld have blonde hair.

Actors are asked to wear casual clothes to the audition as if going on a Sunday drive. Each role will have three or four lines.

Allan Hopkins, who is originally from the N’quatqua First Nation in Lil’wat traditional territory, wrote and will direct the movie. Hopkins was selected to participate in the Whistler Aboriginal Filmmaker Fellowship Program and this project is the winner of the Telefilm Micro-Budget Production Program.

The film is under a Union of BC Performers Micro-budget Contract and actors will be paid. Actors must be legally allowed to work in Canada, and must have their own transportation.

The movie will shoot in Merritt on Oct. 11.

The story is a comedy about two bored and disenchanted First Nations teenagers who are forced to drive a cranky elder across the reserve so she can visit her dying sister. It quickly becomes clear that a supernatural force is trying to halt the journey, and on the slowest road trip in movie history, the two boys learn that the reserve is a more magical and mysterious place than they ever imagined.