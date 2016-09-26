Cattlemen call on province to focus on water storage

By: Cam Fortems, KTW

The province needs to invest in infrastructure for water storage, B.C. Cattlemen’s Association told a committee of government and Opposition MLAs.

The association was one of a number of presenters to the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services that met in Kamloops this past week.

Association general manager Kevin Boon made the recommendations to the committee.

“It’s an investment not just for agriculture, but there’s huge value to manage flows for fish and recreation,” he told KTW.

The association is calling on government funding to maintain existing dams and create new areas in plateau regions of B.C. to hold back water, something he said is important to adapt to climate change.

“We don’t have a snowmelt and runoff through the year — this April so much melted so quick,” Boon said.

The association is also calling fort renewed funding to help slow growth of invasive plants, including knapweed, on Crown land.