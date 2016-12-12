Cause of death to be determined after man found dead in trailer

A cause of death has yet to be determined after a man was found deceased in a residence at the Eldorado trailer park at about 9 a.m. Sunday morning (Dec. 11).

It’s not clear at this time if the man passed away as the result of a drug overdose, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

“At this point we don’t what the cause was — whether it was from drugs or [if it] could have been medical issues,” said Dunsmore.

She said the BC Coroners Service is now looking into the cause of death.

“There is an indication that there may have been drug usage,” said Dunsmore.

The man is believed to have died sometime overnight, as the person who reported the sudden death to police Sunday morning stated he had seen the man alive the night before, Dunsmore told the Herald.

Dunsmore said the deceased male was believed to be in his late 30s and lived alone.

She said the incident is not being treated as suspicious at this point.

“We’ll have to wait for the coroner’s report to come out,” said Dunsmore.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.