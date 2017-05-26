Celebrate 35 years of French in Merritt

Collettville Elementary will play host to multiple generations of students who have taken part in Merritt’s French Immersion program — one that will mark it’s 35th year of operation in 2017.

Though the program was started at Bench Elementary, it soon grew to be too big for the school and was moved to Collettville Elementary, explained Line Vachon, who is organizing the reunion, set for June 8.

Vachon has been in the community working to bolster French Immersion programming for more than two decades. Working first as a teacher, and now as the district-wide French Immersion co-ordinator, Vachon said she has taught French to some parents whose kids are now enrolled in the program themselves.

Parents, current students and anyone who was involved in French Immersion in Merritt is invited to take part in the celebration at Collettville Elementary on June 8, which will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. French-Canadian performers Vazzy are slated to play a couple tunes throughout the evening, and there will be a special presentation from Rik Leaf, who works with the students at Collettville Elementary.

“It’s a big celebration of 35 years. It’s a big deal in a small town like Merritt to have a good program like that,” said Vachon.

The event will be potlatch style, and each attendee is asked to bring a dish or beverage to share.

Vachon said the program has thrived despite a small Francophone community in Merritt. The vast majority of her students are learning French as a second or third language, she said, with only a very small portion of those enrolled coming from Francophone households.

“A lot of our kids travel, and they use it later on in life. It gives them jobs,” Vachon said of the lasting impact a French Immersion education can have for kids in Merritt.

For more information about the evening, email Line Vachon at lvachon@365.sd58.bc.ca.