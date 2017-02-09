Census shows Merritt is growing….slowly

The first batch of data released from the 2016 census indicates that Merritt continues to experience population growth.

However, that growth is lagging behind the rate that the rest of the region — and the rest of the province and even the rest of Canada — continues to grow in population.

On Feb. 8, Statistics Canada released data related to population and dwelling counts, gleaned from the census program which took place in the summer of 2016.

Overall, the population of Merritt was pegged at 7,139 people in 2016 — representing a growth of 26 people from 2011, when the census was last taken. An increase of 26 people represents a growth rate of .4 per cent — considerably less than the growth rate for Canada as a whole, which was pegged at 5 per cent.

Merritt’s population growth seems even slower when compared with the rate in British Columbia — which outpaced the rest of Canada with a 5.6 per cent growth in population from 2011 to 2016 (4,400,057 people in 2011 versus 4,648,055 in 2016).

While the population growth in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District as a whole was positive (3.3 per cent), that growth was almost entirely concentrated in the city of Kamloops.

Merritt’s small, but positive growth kept the city among the few in the TNRD that experienced population growth from 2011 to 2016. Ashcroft, Spences Bridge, Logan Lake, Clearwater and Chase actually dropped in population during the five-year window — though the drops were so small, they were entirely mitigated by the nearly-5,000 person increase in Kamloops.

Still — Merritt grew at a rate of 1.6 per cent over the previous census period (2006 to 2011), which means that population growth in the City seems to have slowed considerably over the past 5 years.

With 7,139 people, Merritt barely edged out Bluewater, Ont. as the 551st biggest municipality in Canada — and the country music capital is only seven people short passing of Baie-Saint-Paul, Que. for the 550th spot.

Controlling for only municipalities with over 5,000 people, Warman, Sask. has taken the crown for fastest growing municipality in Canada. The town is located about 5 kilometres north of Saskatoon, and between 2011 and 2016, increased in population from 7,104 people, to 11,020 in 2016 — a growth rate of just over 55 per cent.

And as far as growth is concerned, the west is king — under the criteria above, six of the top 10 fastest growing cities are in Alberta: Blackfalds, Cochrane, Aidrie, Chestermere, Beaumont and Spruce Grove.

As a whole, Canadians can now officially boast about belonging to a country where the population tops 35 million, as the latest tally for the country now pegs us at 35,151,728 people.

(For reference, that number is still below the total population of the state of California, which was pegged at 38.8 million in 2014, according to the United States Census Bureau.)

However, as noted in a report from Statistics Canada, Canada’s population growth can mostly be attributed to a migratory increase — meaning more people are immigrating to Canada versus migrating out of Canada.

“About two-thirds of Canada’s population growth from 2011 to 2016 was the result of migratory increase (the difference between the number of immigrants and emigrants). Natural increase (the difference between the number of births and deaths) accounted for the remaining one-third. In the coming years, population growth in Canada is projected to be increasingly linked to migratory increase rather than natural increase, mainly because of low fertility and an aging population,” states an excerpt from the report.

Statistics Canada has six more releases of census data scheduled for the rest of the year. On May 3, data regarding the age and sex, as well as the types of dwelling of Canadians will be released. On May 10, the census of agriculture will be public. Aug. 2 will be the release date for data regarding families, households and marital status of Canadians, as well as languages.

Sept. 13 is dedicated to the release of data regarding the various income levels of different Canadians, while Immigration, diversity, housing and aboriginal peoples will be the topics covered on Oct. 25.

The last release, regarding data on eduction, labour, mobility and migration, is slated for Nov. 29.

All of the data from the 2016 census, and prior censuses is available at on the Statistics Canada website.