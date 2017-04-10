On centennial anniversary of the assault on Vimy, Pte. George McLean honoured in Merritt

While dignitaries gathered in France to mark the 100th anniversary of Canada’s assault on Vimy Ridge during the First World War, friends, descendants and distant relatives of Pte. George McLean gathered in Merritt to celebrate one of the battle’s bravest soldiers — and to unveil a new display featuring McLean’s exploits at the Nicola Valley Museum and Archives.

April 9 marked the centennial anniversary of the Battle for Vimy Ridge, which featured four divisions of the Canadian Expeditionary Force fighting together under the command of a Canadian for the first time in the nation’s history.

During the battle, McLean’s bravery and effectiveness earned him the Distinguished Conduct Medal, the second-highest honour available to non-commissioned officers and privates in the First World War.

The private’s citation for the award describes his one man assault as follows: Single-handed he captured 19 prisoners, and later, when attacked by five more prisoners who attempted to reach a machine-gun, he was able — although wounded — to dispose of them unaided, thus saving a large number of casualties.

But before enlisting in the war and earning accolades for his bravery, McLean was the only son of Angele Chillihitzia of the Upper Nicola Indian Band. Were it not for his heroics in the Great War, McLean might only be remembered for being the offspring of one of the “Wild McLean” boys — an outlaw gang led by his father, Allen McLean, who would hang for his crimes.

But while McLean’s family history included the exploits of the Wild McLean boys, his family name also meant he could also count himself as a member of the Clan Maclean — one of the oldest clans in the Scottish Highlands.

The clan was well represented at the ceremony at the Nicola Valley Museum and Archives on Sunday, as representatives from as far away as Nova Scotia and Portland, Ore. were in attendance. As George was a First Nations man with ties to the Scottish Highlands, Sunday’s ceremony featured as much bagpipe playing as traditional drumming, and caused emcee Mel Rothenburger to remark that there were “many shades of McLeans,” among the audience.

“It is only fitting that this First Nations McLean is being honoured by both the Clan Maclean and also the Okanagan Nation. Both sides of his heritage value bravery and steadfastness — and clearly Pte. George exemplified both of these values,” read a letter written for the occasion by the current chief of Clan Maclean, Sir Lachlan Hector Charles Maclean.

Two displays cataloguing George McLean’s efforts during the war were unveiled on April 9. One will stay as a permanent display at the museum, while the other — smaller, but identical in content — is designed to be portable as to allow it to be displayed in schools, or other temporary exhibitions.

“George was an unlikely hero. He was in his forties after all, when he signed up to go overseas in the First World War,” said Rothenburger, who — like most in attendance — is himself a distant relative of McLean. “He was a small man, only about five feet, seven inches tall, and just over 150 pounds. But his physical stature was not a measure of his courage.”