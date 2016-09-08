Centennials’ 2016-17 regular season begins Friday

The Merritt Centennials have released their schedule of games for the 2016-17 BCHL regular season.

Once again, the Cents’ 58-game schedule features 29 home games and 29 away games, although two of those games will be played at the fifth-annual BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack.

Merritt’s home game at this year’s Showcase is against the Prince George Spruce Kings at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Their away game is at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 versus the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The Centennials’ season kicks off Friday, Sept. 9 in Prince George, while their official home opener is on Friday, Sept. 16 when they entertain the Trail Smoke Eaters in the front half of a home-and-home series.

Merritt plays four of its five Interior Division rivals (Penticton, Salmon Arm, Trail and West Kelowna) seven times and Vernon six times. They play all other BCHL teams in the Coastal and Island Divisions twice — once at home and once away — except for Prince George and Cowichan Valley who they play a total of three times.

Of the 28 Cents’ games actually played at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, 20 are on either Friday or Saturday, four are on Sunday, three on Wednesday and one on Tuesday.

The Centennials’ longest home stand is a whopping six games, stretching from Jan. 21 to Feb. 7. They also have a four-game home stand in the first half of October.

The Cents have two five-game road trips (or to be more accurate, five away games in a row) — from Set. 17 to 30 and from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6.

For the second year in a row, Merritt’s busiest month is October with an even dozen games (seven home, five away), followed by February with 11, November and January with 10 each, December with eight and September with seven.

Merritt has no fewer than six Friday-Saturday home-and-home series with Interior division rivals.

There are several notable Cents’ home games that should be circled on the calendar:

Saturday, Oct. 8 vs. Penticton

This will be the back half of a home-and-home weekend match-up between the BCHL’s longest continuously-run franchise and the league’s perennial powerhouse. There’s lots of history between these two teams.

Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Penticton and Sunday, Oct. 23 vs. Chilliwack

What better way to celebrate Parents’ Weekend and the annual Ice Breaker fundraiser than by bookending the celebrations with games against two of Junior A hockey’s premier franchises. The Vees will be hosting the 2017 Western Canada Cup, while the Chiefs have won the bid for the 2018 Royal Bank Cup.

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Coquitlam

The Express pay their annual New Year’s Eve visit to the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. In their line-up should be former Merritt captain Malik Kaila, one of the classiest players to ever wear a Centennials’ jersey.