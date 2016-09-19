Centennials introduce their leadership group

The Merritt Centennials used their 2016-17 BCHL season home opener on Friday night as an opportunity to formally introduce those players who will wear the letters for the team this year.

Skating onto the ice with the ‘C’ on his jersey was 20-year-old Brett Jewell. The Vernon native is in his second full season with the Cents after getting into seven games with the team in 2014-15 as an affiliate player from the Osoyoos Coyotes of the KIJHL.

To date, Jewell has played a total of 63 games in the British Columbia Junior Hockey League. The bruising six-foot one-inch, 185-pound forward has scored 14 goals and added 17 assists for 31 points, to go along with 42 minutes in penalties.

Merritt fans have come to appreciate Jewell’s passion and emotion on the ice, along with his warm, friendly disposition away from the rink and in the community.

“I like Brett’s personal journey over the last three years, including the fact that he had an offer to play for the University of Victoria, and basically turned it down to continue playing for the Merritt Centennials,” said Cents head coach and GM Joe Martin. “He’s a very bright individual, with good hockey sense and a lot of leadership abilities.”

Martin referenced two former Centennials’ captains in describing Jewell’s attributes.

“He plays like Evan Stack at times; he plays like Brent Fletcher at times. I really like [Brett] as a player, and call on him in plenty of situations.”

Two other 20-year-old veterans of the team, Nick Fidanza and Tyler Holz, along with 19-year-old Tyrell Buckley were selected to wear the ‘A’ on their jersey. Martin said they were easy choices.

“Nick, Tyler and Tyrell all demonstrate great leadership qualities in their own way. And all being veterans, they know the idiosyncrasies associated with playing in and for Merritt. We know what all three players can do for us on the ice.

Fidanza, who hails from Kamloops, is in his third full season with the Centennials, and therefore the team’s elder statesman. The six-foot, 170-pound winger has played a total of 124 regular season and playoff games for the cents, accumulating 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) and 50 penalty minutes. He is perhaps most famous for his two-handed, over-the-head stick pump celebration at the conclusion of all Cents’ games that they win.

The six-foot two-inch Holz, from Osoyoos, is beginning his second full season with the Centennials. A consummate professional, the rock solid defenceman leads by example both on and off the ice. In 47 BCHL games, Holz has yet to score a goal, but has contributed 10 assists, and only drawn four minutes in penalties.

The youngster in the leadership group, Buckley is from Penticton. He joined the Centennials as a 16-year-old and is in his third season with the Junior A team. The five foot 11-inch, 175-pound rearguard likes to look after his own end first, but isn’t afraid to contribute on the rush. In 107 BCHL games, Buckley has chipped in with 18 points (one goal, 17 assists) and 60 penalty minutes.