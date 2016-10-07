Centennials make some player moves

The Merritt Centennials made some early-season player moves this week. Two veteran players have departed the team, and one new player has been added. The transactions were made necessary in part because another veteran Cents’ player, Henry Cleghorn, is set to return to the line-up following a long-term injury, and the hockey team had to get its roster size down to the league maximum of 22 players.

Gone from the Centennials are 19-year-old defenceman Mark O’Shaughnessy and 20-year-old forward Ryan Roseboom. The newest acquisition is 19-year-old defenceman Zachary Bleuler.

O’Shaughnessy, from West Vancouver, has been traded to the Truro, Nova Scotia Bearcats of the Maritime Hockey League for future considerations. The five-foot 11-inch, 195-pound blueliner played a bit more than one season with Merritt after one year with the Kamloops Storm of the KIJHL. In 56 BCHL games, O’Shaughnessy recorded four goals and 14 assists for 18 points to go along with 30 minutes in penalties. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in six games so far this season.

Centennials’ head coach and GM Joe Martin said that O’Shaughnessy was looking for more ice time and requested a trade.

“There weren’t many options in the B.C. and Alberta leagues with card restrictions these days,” said Martin. “Mark’s going to a good team with a good coaching staff in Truro, and I hope everything works out there for him. He’s excited about the fresh start.”

O’Shaughnessy joins a Bearcat squad that currently sits in third place in the MHL’s southern division with a 4-2-0-0 record. The Maritime Hockley League is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Roseboom, a native of Terrace, has been released by the Centennials. His immediate hockey future is uncertain.

“I think that [Ryan] should continue playing somewhere, whether it’s Junior B or the small college route,” said Martin. “I tried to get something for him in province, but it just didn’t work out.

Roseboom was acquired by the Centennials from the Chilliwack Chiefs last season at the trade deadline in January, in exchange for rugged forward Ryan Forbes. The six-foot, 195-pound Roseboom played a total of 55 BCHL games with the two clubs, scoring nine goals and picking up nine assists for 18 points. He also amassed 58 penalty minutes.

Bleuler (acquired in exchange for future considerations) comes to Merritt from the Langley Rivermen, where he had been an assistant captain this season. The Rivermen are off to a bit of a slow start. They are sitting in fifth place in the Mainland division with a 2-5-0-1 record after eight games.

“We’re happy to get Zach,” said Martin. “He’s a right-shot defenceman; currently, we have five lefties. He’s an all-rounder, and we were happy that he was available.”

At six-foot one-inches and 200-pounds, Bleuler brings a big presence to the Cents’ blueline. In 115 career games in the BCHL, he has scored six goals and added 28 assists for 34 points. This season, in eight games, he has a goal and two assists.

Prior to joining the Rivermen in 2014-15, Bleuler played 13 games over two seasons with the North Vancouver Wolf Pack, and was coached by current Centennials’ assistant Matt Samson.

Martin expects that Bleuler will be in the line-up for Friday night’s game against the Vees in Penticton, and will make his home-ice debut on Saturday when the Vees return the visit.