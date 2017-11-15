Centennials return home after blowing chance to leapfrog ‘Backs

The Merritt Centennials travelled to Salmon Arm on Nov. 10 knowing that a regulation win over the host Silverbacks would allow them to leapfrog the ’Backs in the standings and vacate the cellar of the BCHL’s Interior division for the first time this season.

It was not to be. The Cents failed to protect 2-0 and 3-2 period leads, and played one of their most disappointing third periods of hockey this season in falling to the home team 5-3.

In his post-game interview with Radio Q101’s Voice of the Centennials, Jared Thomas, Merritt head coach and GM Joe Martin laid the blame for the loss squarely on the shoulders of his most senior team members.

“[Salmon Arm’s] veteran players outplayed our veteran players,” Martin said. “Our older players were minus-two (goals-for-and-against) and that was the difference.”

Things started out well for the Centennials on Saturday at the Shaw Centre. Brad Cocca scored his third goal of the season at the 9:04 mark, and Tyrell Buckley added a second at 17:56 to give Merritt a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Silverbacks’ Trevor Adams would make it a one-goal game at 8:07 of the second, but the Cents’ Mathieu Gosselin replied just five minutes later to make the score 3-1 in Merritt’s favour.

Rhett Kingston’s team-leading ninth goal at 16:54 of the second period got the Silverbacks to within one again after 40 minutes.

Adams’ second of the night, 7:53 into the third period deadlocked the game at 3-3.

When Silverbacks’ captain Grayson Constable gave his team its first lead just 43 seconds after Adams’ tally, the wheels really fell off for the Centennials.

Even a fight between Merritt’s Zach Zorn and Salmon Arm’s Demetri Kambeitz a few seconds later failed to inspire the Cents’ troops sufficiently.

Constable would score again with 3:54 remaining in regulation to seal the ’Backs’ victory, and ensure that the Cents would remain in the basement of the Interior standings, three points behind Salmon Arm.

Bell’s return prompts trade

Returning to action in the Salmon Arm game was veteran Centennials’ centre Chase Bell, who had been out of the lineup for over a month due to injury.

The return of Bell to the active roster necessitated a player move by the Centennials. On Nov. 6, the team traded 19-year-old rookie forward Alex Bourhas to the Nepean Raiders of the Central Canada Hockey League for future considerations.

“I’m certain that Alex will do very well with the opportunity in Nepean,” said Martin. “Our entire organization wishes him all the best, and thank him for his time in the Nicola Valley.”

Bourhas, a native of L’Ile-Bizard, Que., had this to say following the trade:

“I loved Merritt. I am forever grateful for the incredible relationships made, and to those who made my time memorable. I had the opportunity to play for a good team, staff, and with talented players.”

In 17 BCHL games this season, Bourhas scored three goals and added two assists to go along with 14 penalty minutes.

Bourhas joins a Raiders’ team that is currently in fifth place in the Yzerman division of the CCHL with a 10-13-0-1 record.

In the 2015-16 season, Bourhas played at Stanstead College in Connecticut alongside current Raisders’ Liam Stagg, Ryan Horvath, Antoine Belisle and Matthew Chan.

In other transaction news involving the Centennials, Merritt traded the rights to 20-year-old defenceman Jordan Henderson to the Penticton Vees in exchange for future considerations. Henderson, originally from Surrey, played the last three seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Spokane Chiefs, Saskatoon Blades and Medecine Hat Tigers.

The Centennials finally return home for two games this weekend. On Friday, they entertain the Vernon Vipers, who were sitting in second place in the Interior standings going into their Wednesday night game against West Kelowna Warriors — just one point back of the division-leading Trail Smoke Eaters.

On Saturday, it is the Alberni Valley Bulldogs that roll into town, led by former Cents’ netminder Colten Lancaster. The two teams battled to a 3-3 draw on Nov. 4 in Port Alberni, with Lancaster between the pipes for the ’Dogs and newcomer Austin Roden holding down the fort for the Centennials.