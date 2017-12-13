Centennials win two of three; move into sixth place

The Merritt Centennials are starting to make some noise in the neighbourhood.

After spending most of the season at the bottom of the BCHL’s Interior division standings, the Cents have moved ahead of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks into sixth place, and have their sights firmly set on the fifth-place West Kelowna Warriors.

With two games in hand on both teams, Merritt sits four points up on Salmon Arm and just four points back of West Kelowna.

The Centennials (14-14-2-1) have won four of their last five games, including their two most recent outings. They defeated the Silverbacks 4-1 at home on Saturday, and followed that up with a gutsy 5-3 road win over the fourth-place Smoke Eaters in Trail on Tuesday.

Merritt’s only loss in the five-game stretch was a 7-3 setback at the hands of the visiting Wenatchee Wild on Friday night.

The Wild currently hold down third spot in the Interior standings, three points up on Trail and two points behind the Penticton Vees.

The Vernon Vipers continue to be the class of the BCHL, as their 23-7-1-4 record and 51 points puts them on top of the Interior standings and in first place league-wide.

Despite being badly outplayed by Wenatchee in the first 20-plus minutes of Friday’s game, Merritt held a 3-2 lead early in the second period, thanks to goals by Nick Wicks, Ashton Stockie and Zach Court.

Unfortunately, there was no stopping the Wild on this night, as they erupted for five unanswered goals of their own en route to a one-sided victory.

Jake Berger took the loss in the Merritt net. The final shot count was 41-17 in favour of Wenatchee.

The Centennials made amends in their second weekend outing, outshooting the ’Backs 25-7 in the first period (and 46-40 overall) to take the battle for sixth place in the standings.

Merritt scorers versus Salmon Arm were Henry Cleghorn with the natural hat trick and Zack Zorn. Austin Roden stopped 39 shots for the win.

With four regulars on the sidelines due to illness, and Rylan Van Unen away at the World Juniors, the Centennials travelled to Trail with a patchwork line-up.

Three call-ups contributed in a big way to the Cents’ two-goal victory over their rivals from the Kootenays. Defenseman Joel Patsey (100 Mile Wranglers) contributed a goal, his teammate Frazer Dodd an assist, and fellow blueliner Jacob Bourchier (Revelstoke Grizzlies) a couple of thunderous hits.

Other Merritt scorers versus the Smokies were Matthew Kopperud, Mathieu Gosselin, Zorn and Brad Cocca.

Berger returned to form, stopping 30 of 33 pucks sent his way to earn the win.

Merritt’s final two games before the Christmas break see the Cents travel to Vernon on Friday for a showdown with the high-flying Vipers before hosting the Island division’s Nanaimo Clippers on Sunday in a 2 p.m. matinee.

Centennials — past and present — on the move

The Merritt Centennials announced Dec. 2 that the club has traded 19-year-old forward McKullen Astill to the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) for future considerations. Born in Edmonton, Astill spent a number of years in Norway, and played last season for the Stavanger Oilers U20 team. In 15 BCHL games with the Centennials, Astill recorded one assist.

In other trade news prior to the Dec. 10 deadline, former Centennials’ goaltender Colten Lancaster was traded by the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs to the Flin Flon Bombers of the SJHL. Lancaster played two full seasons with the Cents from 2015 to 2017.

Another former Merritt netminder, Cole Kehler, has signed a three-year entry level pro contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings. After playing 43 games with the Centennials in the 2015-16 season, Kehler joined the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks. In 22 games this season with the Hawks, the Altona, Manitoba native is sporting a 2.15 goals-against-average and .931 save-percentage.

Cents’ forward Rylan Van Unen is currently in Truro, Nova Scotia, playing for Team Canada West at the 2107 World Junior A Challenge. Canada West lost its opening two games: 5-2 to the Czech Republic on Sunday and 2-1 to Team USA on Tuesday. In quarterfinal action Wednesday night, Canada West was slated to meet Canada East. The tournament wraps up on Dec. 16.