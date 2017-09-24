Cents come home from Showcase empty-handed

The Merritt Centennials are still searching for their first win (make that their first point) of the season following a pair of disappointing 4-3 losses at the 2017 BCHL Bauer Showcase in Chilliwack.

The Showcase ran from Sept. 20-23 at the Prospera Centra in Chilliwack. It saw all 17 BCHL teams in attendance – playing two games each in front of hundreds of NHL, NCAA and CIS scouts and coaches from across North America.

Both Merritt defeats – at the hands of the Langley Rivermen on Thursday and the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday – saw the Cents play well for extended periods of time, but once again fall victim to mental lapses, a lack of finish, and an impotent powerplay that now sits at 0-for 22 to start the season.

Against the Rivermen, the Centennials actually held a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes – thanks to goals by Nick Wicks, Zach Zorn, and Christian Sabin on a penalty shot. Both Langley tallies came off the stick of Nicholas Ponak from cross-ice feeds.

Unfortunately, the Cents were unable to hold on to or build upon their lead in the third period, surrendering the tieing goal to Langley captain Brendan Budy just 90 seconds after the puck-drop, and then gifting the game winner while the Rivermen were shorthanded – Merritt’s Brendan Schneider turning over the puck in his own end, allowing Ponak to break in alone and complete his hat trick.

Merritt outshot Langley 24-20 in the game, including 18-9 through the first two periods. The Centennials went 0-for-5 with the man advantage, the Rivermen 0-for-4.

Saturday’s contest was every bit as close for 60 minutes, with the score knotted at 3-3 going into the final period of regulation. The Centennials held one-goal leads on three separate occasions, only to see the Spruce Kings answer back each time. Merritt goal-scorers were captain Henry Cleghorn shorthanded, defenseman Joey Berkopec and Chase Bell. Answering for Prince George were Ethan de Jong, Dustin Manz and Ben Poisson.

Jarod Hovde gave the Sprucies’ their first lead of the game 1:43 into the third period, scoring the eventual game-winner from close quarters beside the Centennials’ net. Merritt tried hard to get the equalizer but came up short.

Prince George put 39 shots on net, while Merritt replied with 36 of their own. The Cents failed to score on their one powerplay opportunity; PG was successful on one of their six chances with the man advantage.

Merritt netminder Jake Berger took both losses at the Showcase, but continues to look great between the pipes. He’s just not getting the support from the rest of his team needed to register a win.

For both games of the Showcase, second-year Cent Nick Wicks found himself playing centre. He looked terrific, scored a goal on Thursday, and won the vast majority of his faceoffs. A good move by the coaching staff.

A new face in the Cents’ line-up in Chilliwack was 18-year-old defenseman Colten Gerlib from Kamloops. The former Surrey Eagle and Tri-City American (WHL) was acquired early last week in a trade that saw Merritt give up the rights to defenseman Ethan King. In order to make room for Gerlib, the Centennials released defenseman Jake Borgida.

AFTER THE WHISTLE

Although the 2017-18 BCHL season is only a little more than two weeks old, the rest of the Interior division is threatening to run away from the Merritt Centennials, who find themselves in seventh and last place with a 0-6-0-0 record and zero points. Even the sixth-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks, who got off to a similar 0-and-4 start as Merritt, have won their last two games.

Leading the Interior are the Vernon Vipers, who stumbled slightly at the Showcase, but still have a 4-1-0-1 record – good for nine points. Right on their heels are the undefeated Penticton Vees ( 4-0-0-0) and West Kelowna Warriors (4-1-0-0) with eight points each, followed by the Wenatchee Wild (3-1-0-1) and the Trail Smoke Eaters (3-1-1-0) with seven points apiece.

Up next for the Centennials is a Wednesday night encounter with the Surrey Eagles of the Mainland division. Game time is 7 p.m.