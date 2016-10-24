Cents come up short on Parents’ Weekend

The Merritt Centennials went down to defeat in both their games on Parents’ Weekend, and didn’t look very good at all in the process.

Friday night, with one of the largest crowds in the old barn this season, the Cents were virtual no-shows in the opening period against the visiting Penticton Vees. It cost them dearly. The BCHL’s top team fired 19 shots at starting Merritt netminder Jake Berger and scored four times. The Vees basically coasted the rest the way to a 4-2 victory – their third in as many meetings between the two teams this season.

A little over 36 hours later, things didn’t look a whole lot better in a 4-3 Cents’ loss to the visiting Chilliwack Chiefs, who fell by the same score to the Wenatchee Wild the night before. The one-goal difference on the scoreboard Sunday actually flattered the Centennials, who were outshot 41-21 and thoroughly outplayed for large chunks of the game.

Taylor Ward opened the scoring for the Vees at the 2:17-mark of the first period on Friday. Exactly four minutes later, Chris Klack made it 2-0 for Penticton. The Centennials were guilty of numerous turnovers in their own end. Ben Brar, with his first of the season, put the visitors up by three, before Merritt’s Tyler Ward finally ended a seven-game personal scoring drought at 18:06 with an assist going to linemate Michael Regush.

As has happened on several occasions this season, the Cents went brain-dead following their goal, and allowed the Vees’ Kenny Johnson to score just 48 seconds later to restore his team’s three-goal lead going into the first intermission.

A couple of stellar saves by Merritt’s Colten Lancaster, who came in for Berger to start the second period, seemed to settle the Centennials down, and they played fairly well for the final 40 minutes of regulation against the Vees. In fact, Merritt got the game’s only other goal, as Zach Risteau finished off a nice passing play with fellow Minnesotan Cade Gleekel.

The Vees never really looked in trouble in this one. They outshot the Cents 46-28 en route to picking up their thirteenth win of the season versus just two losses. Neither team was able to score on a combined five powerplay opportunities.

Against the Chiefs on Sunday, the Centennials managed to score the only goal of the first period – Zach Bleuler’s point shot finding a way past Chilliwack goaltender Brendan Barry. An assist was awarded to Nick Fidanza.

Things went rapidly down from there, as Chilliwack outshot Merritt 20-3 in the middle stanza. Had it not been for the solid play of Berger between the pipes for the Cents, the game could have turned ugly early. Each team got one goal in the second period – the Chief’s Jordan Kawaguchi tying the game at 3:22, and Merritt’s Chase Bell replying 22 seconds later. The Bell tally was initially waved off by the referee behind the net as the puck was clearly kicked into the net; however, after an officials’ conference at the timekeeper’s box, the ruling was overturned and the goal allowed to stand.

Merritt fans could only look on in dismay as Kawaguchi tallied his second and third goals of the night (a natural hat trick) early in the third period to put Chilliwack in front to stay. Stephan Seeger’s unassisted goal with just over seven minutes to play got Merritt back on even terms, but with 2:02 left in regulation, another of Chilliwack’s blue chip players, Kohen Olischefski, put his team ahead for good, scoring from just inside the blueline with a howitzer that beat Berger cleanly.

There were just three penalties called in the game. Neither team managed to capitalize with the man advantage.

Sorely missed from the Centennials’ line-up in both weekend games was defenceman Mike Faulker, who continues to rehab an upper body injury. Without his puck carrying abilities, the Cents struggled to get the puck out of their own end efficiently. Nick Wicks sat out Friday’s game, but took Ward’s spot in Sunday’s contest.

The Centennials have all this week to practise before beginning five games on the road, starting with Wenatchee and Vernon this Friday and Saturday, followed by Powell River, Alberni Valley and Nanaimo the following weekend. The Cents next home game is Nov. 11 against Salmon Arm.

