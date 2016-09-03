Cents defeat Warriors in West Kelowna

Led by the 42-save performance of goaltending tandem Colten Lancaster and Daniel Paul, the Merritt Centennials took down the West Kelowna Warriors 5-2 at Royal LePage Place on Friday night. The win improved the Cents’ pre-season record to 3-0-1 with one game remaining. Merritt hosts West Kelowna Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

The Centennials were firing on all cylinders in the first period against last season’s RBC Cup champions, staking an early 3-0 lead on goals by Tyler Pietrowski, Chase Bell and Nick Fidanza. Assists went to Zach Court, Zach Zorn, Rylan Van Unen, John Stein and Brett Jewell.

“I really liked our first period. There was a lot of energy,” said Cents’ assistant coach Matt Samson. “We got pucks to the net, and of course got the lead.”

Between the pipes, Lancaster looked cool, calm and collected in turning aside all 11 Warriors’ shots. The second-year puck-stopper recently returned from the WHL training camp of the Saskatoon Blades.

“I felt good, although I definitely can play better,” said Lancaster after the game. “The guys in front of me really helped out. Anytime I couldn’t see, they moved guys out which was great.”

Lancaster said the biggest thing that he learned at the Blades’ camp was to keep it simple, don’t overcomplicate anything, and cover up when you need to.

West Kelowna wasn’t about to roll over in Friday’s contest, and came out in the second period determined to make amends. The Warriors hemmed the Centennials in their own end for extended amounts of time, and outshot the visitors 18-6.

While Lancaster was able to hold the fort for the remainder of his 30-minute netminding stint, his replacement, rookie Daniel Paul, was victimized twice shortly after taking over. The Warriors’ Marshall Wilton and Jake Harrison brought their team to within a goal on the scoreboard as the second period came to a close.

“I didn’t care for our second period, ” said Samson. “[West Kelowna] is a very good team, and I think we stopped moving our feet. Our passing wasn’t very good and our communication could have been better.”

Penalties were definitely a factor in the second stanza, as the Cents were guilty of visiting the sin bin on too many occasions – forcing them to play large stretches of the game a man down, and on three occasions two men down.

Despite the Warriors continuing to have the run of play in the third period, it was the Cents who were opportunistic on their chances. Van Unen from a steal by Jewell, and then Jewell into an empty net sealed the Merritt victory. At the other end of the ice, Paul was brilliant in turning aside all 15 shots by a cantankerous West Kelowna squad that definitely wasn’t happy about losing in their own barn.

The final shot totals favoured the Warriors 44 to 23.

“Our goaltending was excellent all night, as was our penalty kill,” said Samson. “Cole tracked the puck well, and his rebound control was solid. He settled the game down and looked confident. Daniel played well. I wouldn’t fault him on either goal, and he definitely made some big saves in the third period.”

Not in the Cents’ line-up Friday were goalie Jake Berger, defencemen Michael Van Unen, Tyler Holz and Mike Faulkner, along with forwards Ryan Roseboom and Henry Cleghorn. Roseboom and Holz are nursing lower body injuries, while the Clegger is recovering from appendix surgery.