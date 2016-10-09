Cents deserve better fate in 4-3 overtime loss

For the second game in a row on home ice, the Merritt Centennials failed to protect a two-goal lead, and wound up losing 4-3.

One week ago, the victorious visitors were the BCHL Island Division’s Cowichan Valley Capitals. Saturday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, in the back half of a weekend home-and-home series, it was the league-leading Penticton Vees.

The Vees scored twice in the last half of the third period (Jared Nash, Ty Amonte) to erase a well-earned 3-1 Cents’ lead, and set the scene for Mitch Meeks’ overtime winner at the 1:58-mark of four-on-four play, with assists going to Nicholas Jones and Ben Brar.

Merritt comes away from the weekend series with Penticton with just one of a possible four points. Friday night, the Vees were dominant in a 5-1 win over the Cents at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Centennials game plan on Saturday was to come out hitting, and hit often. It was effective. Despite being outshoot 14-5 in the opening 20 minutes, it was the home team that scored the only goal of the period – another of Mike Faulkner’s change-up wristers from the point that seemed to have eyes for the back of the net. It was the defenceman’s second goal of the weekend and third of the season, assisted by Zach Zorn and Henry Cleghorn.

Merritt netminder Colten Lancaster, making his first start in a couple of weeks, was outstanding between the pipes in the early going, stopping Penticton’s Ty Amonte on a golden opportunity just minutes into the game, and calmly dealing with some heavy traffic situations in and around his crease.

The opening period was a feisty affair with emotions threatening to spill over several times. Lancaster luckily avoided an injury when the net behind him was pushed over, pinning him to the ice as players pushed and shoved out in front.

Cleghorn, in just his second game of the regular season, picked up his second point of the night with a goal at 13:55 of the second period. Assists went to Zorn and Nick Fidanza.

The Vees made it a one-goal game again less than two minutes later, when defenceman Joseph Leahy took a pass from Nash and finally put a puck past Lancaster.

The middle stanza ended with the Cents still leading 2-1. Both teams recorded 10 shots in the period.

Merritt looked poised to record a rare win over Penticton when Zorn re-established his team’s two-goal lead just past the midway mark of the third period, an assist going to Fidanza. The goal was a gritty one for the second-year Cents’ forward, with Zorn wearing a couple of Penticton players on his back as he fought for control of the puck in the slot and managed to get it past Vees’ starting netminder Nolan Hildebrand.

Unfortunately, that’s when the wheels fell off the Cents’ train. Just 15 seconds later, Nash got his team back in the game, as he and linemate Taylor Ward were allowed to waltz right into the Merritt zone and play a little give-and-go before parking the puck in the back of the net behind Lancaster. The hockey adage that the first shift after a goal for or against is crucial came back to haunt the Centennials.

With 6:31 remaining in regulation play, and the Cents clinging desperately to a one-goal lead, things went from bad to worse. The Vees were allowed far too much time in the Merritt zone, and it cost the homeside dearly. An innocent play out from the corner by Penticton’s Amonte caught the inside of Lancaster’s pads and deflected in, knotting the game at 3-3 and shifting all the momentum the visitors’ way.

Neither team was able to score in the final six minutes of the third period, setting the scene for Meek’s game-winner less than two minutes into the first overtime. Once again, the Vees were allowed to gain the Cents’ zone too easily. From the high slot, their captain took a good shot that Lancaster tried to handle high stick side. The puck skipped off his equipment, flipped up and found its way into the net. Game over.

It was a disappointing conclusion to a fine performance by Lancaster, who was excellent for 55 minutes of the game. Similarly, his Cents’ teammates in front of him put in a great effort for much of the night, but have yet to learn how to close out a contest against the BCHL’s upper echelon of teams.

The final shot count was 39-28 in favour of the Vees. Neither team was able to score on a combined five man-advantage opportunities. Sitting out for the Centennials Saturday night were the 16-year-old Van Unen twins, Michael and Rylan.

The listed attendance for Saturday’s Cents-Vees game was a disappointing 581. It would have been even less had there not been a couple of midget teams in the house from the tournament going on in town this weekend. Are Merritt fans afraid to step outside when it rains?

The Centennials’ four-game home stand continues on Wednesday when Merritt hosts the Vernon Vipers at 7 p.m.