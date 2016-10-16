Cents dethrone the Kings 6-4 to move into second

A four-goal outburst in the second period propelled the Merritt Centennials to a 6-4 win over the visiting Powell River Kings Saturday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

Zach Risteau, Zach Zorn, Chase Bell and Cade Gleekel scored in a span of 11 minutes and 13 seconds of the middle stanza to erase a brief Kings’ 2-1 lead, and pave the way for the Centennials’ seventh win in 13 BCHL games this season. Merritt now is in sole possession of second place in the Interior division with a 7-4-1-1 record, good for 16 points. The Penticton Vees, who lost 3-0 to Nanaimo on Saturday night, continue to be the front runners with a 10-2-0-0 record and 20 points in total.

The Kings’ Cam Donaldson opened the scoring on Saturday, pouncing on a big rebound by Cents’ starting netminder Jake Berger, and depositing the puck into the net at the 12:43-mark of the first period.

With 1:11 to go in the opening period and the Cents on the powerplay, Merritt’s energy player of the game Michael Regush evened things up, tapping the puck home past Kings’ goalie Mitch Adamyk. Assists went to Zach Risteau and recent returnee Stephan Seeger.

The 20-year-old Seeger played 24 regular season and playoff games for the Centennials in the spring of 2015, scoring five goals and adding nine assists for 14 points. The six-foot, 190-pounder spent last season in major junior hockey, playing for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Kings reacquired the lead just 13 seconds into the second period when Tristan Mullin stole the puck off a Centennials’ stick on the sideboards, moved out into the high slot and beat Berger with a nice shot high glove-side.

The Centennials wasted little time getting that back, as Risteau finished off a nice three-way passing play with Seeger and Gleekel less than three minutes later. That was followed in short order by Zach Zorn’s fourth goal of the season, and third in three games, from Nick Fidanza and Zach Metsa.

Just 24 seconds after Zorn’s marker, Chase Bell tallied his fifth of the year, from linemates Brett Jewell and Rylan Van Unen. The Cents kept the pressure on, and at 14:12 of the period, Gleekel extended his team’s lead to 5-2 with help from defencemen Metsa and Tyrell Buckley, both of whom had outstanding games.

Merritt’s fifth goal chased Adamyk from the Powell River net. He was replaced by AP call-up Matteo Paler-Chow, who has been playing this season with the Grandview Steelers of the Pacific International Junior Hockey League.

The shot count after two periods was 36-25 in favour of Merritt.

The third period began with the Cents forced to kill off a five-on-three man-advantage for the Kings. Their success in doing so seemed to lead to a degree of complacency on the ice, and shortly thereafter, Merritt paid the price. At 8:18 of the third, while the teams were playing four-on-four, Powell River’s Donaldson scored his second goal of the night to close the gap to two on the scoreboard.

The Kings were threatening to draw even closer, when Cents’ captain Brett Jewell beat Paler-Chow, assists going to Van Unen and Mike Faulkner. At the other end of the ice, Berger was busy stopping 17 of 19 shots in the final 20 minutes of regulation. The only other shooter to beat him down the stretch was Jonny Evans with 2:31 left to play.

The final shot totals were Merritt 49 and Powell River 44. Each team scored once on the powerplay.

Not dressed for the Cents in Saturday’s game were forward Nick Wicks and defenceman Marshall Skapski.

Centennials’ defenceman Tyrell Buckley took a nasty hit into the end boards in the third period and was wobbly leaving the ice. Jewell appeared to injure himself late in the game, too, in almost the same location. The status of both players was not known immediately following the game.

In order to make room for Seeger on the Centennials’ roster, the team has traded 20-year-old forward Tyler Pietrowski to the Drayton Valley Thunder of the Alberta Junior Hockey League for future considerations. Also with the Thunder is former Merritt Centennial Rhett Willcox.

The Centennials close out their four-game home stand with a Sunday matinee tilt against the Nanaimo Clippers, who are coached by former Merritt bench boss Mike Vandekamp. Game time Sunday is 2 p.m.