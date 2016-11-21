Cents dump the slump with near-perfect weekend

The Merritt Centennials ended their nine-game losing streak in resounding fashion on the weekend, claiming five of a possible six points from three of the BCHL’s hottest teams right now.

Friday night, in arguably their best game of the season to date, the Cents scored on their first two shots on net en route to a convincing 4-1 victory over the visiting Wenatchee Wild, who came into the contest sitting in first place in the league’s Mainland division.

Twenty-four hours later, in front of 2,900 fans at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, an inspired Centennials side came within 20 seconds of taking down the mighty Vees, before falling 3-2 in overtime to the top team in the BCHL.

Sunday afternoon, in their third game in as many days, the Cents chose not to dwell on what-might-have-been the night before, and went out and thrashed the Surrey Eagles 6-3.

The five-point weekend kept Merritt solidly in fourth place in the Interior division, just a single point back of both the Trail Smoke Eaters and the Vernon Vipers who are tied for second with a game each in hand.

Against the Wild, it was rookie Cade Gleekel and veteran Henry Cleghorn who scored 30 seconds apart early in the first period to give the Cents a lead they would never relinquish, and chase Wenatchee’s starting net minder, Garrett Nieto, from the game. His replacement, Anthony Yamnitsky, didn’t fair much better, as defence man Zach Bleuler extended Merritt’s lead to 3-0 at the 15:15-mark of the opening period.

Two of the Centennials’ first three goals came on the powerplay, with Zach Court and Zach Metsa assisting on Gleekel’s tally, and Stephan Seeger lending a hand on Bleuler’s fourth of the season. Cleghorn’s even-strength, fifth goal of the 2016-17 campaign was assisted by lineman Nick Fidanza and newly-acquired blue liner Aaron Murray.

Not used to battling from behind, the Wild came to play in the second period, outshooting the Centennials 13 to 3, and scoring the only goal of the stanza just 29 seconds in, courtesy of AJ Vanderbeck from Troy Conzo on the powerplay. Merritt’s Colten Lancaster was outstanding in net – calmly turning aside several good scoring attempts by the likes of Wenatchee scoring leaders Charlie Coombs and Brendan Harris.

The Cents got their rhythm back in the final 20 minutes, and were rewarded with the game’s final goal, Michael Regush scoring his ninth of the year from Bleuler and Court. Meanwhile, Lancaster continued his solid play between the pipes, not allowing the Wild to whittle away at the Centennials’ lead. The final shot total was 31 to 20 in Wenatchee’s favour.

With Lancaster getting his second start in as many games, Merritt maintained its strong play the next night in Penticton, outshooting the Bees 8-4 in a scoreless opening period. in fact, the Cents got on the scoreboard first – Stephan Seeger beating the Vees’ Mathew Robson at 8:34 of the second period, with assists going to Gleekel and Penticton homeboy Tyrell Buckley.

The Vees even things up just under seven minutes later, as James Miller pounced on a puck and beat Lancaster from in close. Jamie Armstrong and Chris Klack drew assists. The second period ended with the teams deadlocked at 1-1.

At 4:42 of the third, Regush re-established a one-goal Merritt lead with his second of the weekend, from Seegar. Playing gritty, determined and disciplined hockey, the Cents held onto their slender margin until the final minute of regulation play, despite being outshot 14-4 in the period. With Court serving a minor penalty for hooking, and the Vees’ goalie pulled for a sixth attacker, the Cents surrendered the game tying goal to Penticton’s Game Bast with just 20 seconds left. Miller and Matt Gosiewski assisted.

Undoubtedly shaken by the late-game development, played out in a hostile environment, the Centennials once again fell victim to the drama of overtime. Three minutes into four-on-four play, the Vees’ Joe Leahy was able to slip his check and get wide-open in front of Lancaster. When the puck came to him from Klack, he made no mistake, burying the sudden-death winner as Cents’ players could only look on despondently.

With three 0f a possible four points secured from the top two teams in the BCHL, Merritt players were determined not to spoil the weekend with a loss on Sunday to the resurgent Surrey Eagles. The Centennials came out guns ablazin’ in the matinee tilt, outshooting their opponents 36 to 24 through 40 minutes and building a 6-0 lead by the 15-minbute mark of the second period.

Leading the scoring parade for the Cents on Sunday were Cleghorn and Zach Risteau with two goals apiece, while captain Brett Jewell tallied once, as did affiliate-player Jason Village from the Kelowna Chiefs, who looked very comfortable in his first regular-season BCHL game. A bevy of assists were handed out to Merritt’s Seeger (2), Murray (2), Court (2), Fidanza, Regush, Mike Faulkner, Nick Wicks and Tyler Holz.

Like the Wild on Friday night, the visiting Eagles weren’t about to roll over and quit. Surrey scored the final three goals of the game: Ashton Calder from Desi Burgart, Cory Babichuk assisted by Ty Westgard and Darius Davidson, and Joshua Bruce from Calder and Cole Williams.

Merritt goalie Jake Berger was solid in stopping 34 of 37 Surrey shots, while the Cents peppered the Eagles’ Michael Botiz with 42 pucks in total. Four of Merritt’s six goals came with the man advantage, as the Centennials’ powerplay was clearly revitalized by the return of Faulkner as the blueline quarterback.

Faulkner wasn’t the only injured Centennial back in the line-up, as forward Zach Zorn also made his presence felt on the weekend with some excellent pressure in the offensive zone. Still out of action are defencman Michael Van Unen and forwards Chase Bell and Tyler Ward.

As previously stated, Village was very impressive playing on a fourth line with Zorn and rookie Nick Wicks. Originally from North Vancouver, the 18-year-old Village has nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points with the Chiefs in his first season of Junior B hockey. Last year, Village played for the major-midget NorthWest Giants.

The Centennials don’t play again until this Friday, when they host the Salmon Silverbacks. The fifth-place ‘Backs beat the Cents in both halves of a home-an-home series on November 11 and 12. Game time on Friday is 8 p.m. due to the Christmas parade in town.