Cents edge Smokies 3-2 to remain undefeated

Chase Bell’s first goal of the season at the 2:25-mark of the second period from Brett Jewell proved to be the game winner, as the Merritt Centennials held on for a 3-2 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters at the Cominco Arena on Saturday night.

Merritt netminder Colten Lancaster stopped 27 of 29 shots to pick up his first regular-season win, and improve the Cents’ record to 2-0-1, good for second place in the BCHL Interior division, one point back of the Vernon Vipers.

For the second night in a row, the Centennials got on the scoreboard first, jumping out to a 2-0 lead before the game was eight minutes old. Merritt scorers were Tyler Pietrowski from Zach Court and Michael Van Unen, and Tyler Ward from Michael Regush. Both Tylers also tallied goals against the Smoke Eaters in Friday’s 5-3 win on home ice. Meanwhile, the assist was Regush’s third point in as many games.

Just like in their first meeting 24 hours earlier, the Cents were guilty of letting their foot off the gas pedal on Saturday, and allowing the Smokies back in the game. Goals by Ross Armour and Ryan Moon tied the contest at 2-2 going into the first intermission.

A costly turnover deep in the Trail end allowed Bell to pounce on the loose puck and bury it behind goalie Zach Dyment in the Smoke Eaters’ net. That would be the last goal either team could muster, as both Dyment and Lancaster put on a clinic the rest of the way, stopping every puck thrown at them.

Court had two breakaways in the third period, one of them shorthanded, but could not beat Dyment.

As is to be expected in the back half of a home-and-home series, things got chippy and emotions ran high as the game progressed, with several big hits and numerous skirmishes. Pietrowski was levelled in the second period, while Merritt’s Ryan Roseboom crushed Andre Ghantous in the early stages of the third.

Things threatened to get out of hand with just under three minutes remaining in regulation when Jewell was crosschecked from behind into the boards and no penalty was called. Merritt head coach Joe Martin was furious, and directed more than a few choice words at the Trail bench.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed, and Merritt was able to weather Trail’s final push with Dyment pulled for six attackers. The Cents’ Nick Fidanza made a potential game-saving dive near his own blueline to knock the puck out into the neutral zone with less than a minute left on the clock.

The final shot count was 31-29 in favour of the Centennials. Each team took a total of eight minor penalties.

In his post-game interview with Q101’s play-by-play announcer Mantar Bandhal, Martin praised his team’s character, and the solid play of Lancaster between the pipes.