Cents end pre-season with double-overtime loss

The Merritt Centennials lost 2-1 in double overtime to the visiting Chilliwack Chiefs on Friday night to wrap up their five-game pre-season with a 1-4-0-1 record.

One minute and 19 seconds into the second overtime period, with the teams playing four-on-four hockey, the Chiefs’ Will Calverley pounced on a rebound and put the puck past Centennials’ netminder Jake Berger for the sudden-death game winner. Assists went to Tommy Lee and Luke Albert.

Merritt and Chilliwack played a little over 48 minutes of scoreless hockey, before the Cents’ Alex Bourhas finally put his team ahead in the third period with a one-timer off a nice pass out to the high slot by fellow rookie Christian Sabin.

The lead lasted exactly one minute as Skyler Brind’Amour (son of ex-NHLer Rod Brind-Amour) replied for the Chiefs, again off a rebound, with help from Harrison Blaisdell and Ryan Miotto.

The 1-1 tie held up through regulation, as both starting netminders were very impressive between the pipes. Berger stopped 27 of 28 shots going into overtime, while the Chiefs’ Daniel Chenard was good on 21 of 22. Both sides put in strong defensive efforts – more reminiscent of play in December or January than the beginning of September.

“We tried to compete like it was the regular season, and play like it mattered,” said Merritt’s fourth-year defenceman Tyrell Buckley. “It was a good game. [Chilliwack] is hosting the Royal Bank Cup this year, so they’re a veteran group.”

Buckley liked his team’s defensive effort, despite having 13 BCHL rookies in the line-up, including four on the blueline.

“I’ve been trying to help the younger guys as much as I can, and our new assistant coach, Brandon Shaw, has been great so far with the defense. We’re trying to make it kind of a collective effort on the back end.”

Buckley has been paired primarily with 18-year-old rookie Joey Berkopec throughout the pre-season. He likes the chemistry between the two.

“We’re trying to keep it simple and read off each other. Joey’s a very good player.”

Neither team was very effective on the powerplay as Merritt went o-for-8 and Chilliwack 0-for-6. The Centennials even enjoyed a two-minute five-on-three opportunity, but failed to find the back of the net.

Friday’s loss came two days after Merritt fell 4-2 in Salmon Arm to the Silverbacks in a game they were outshot 36-23. Centennials’ goals were scored by Blake Sidoni and Rylan Van Unen.

As of Saturday morning, the Merritt Centennials still had 28 players in camp, five more than the 23-man roster limit they must announce prior to the start of the 2017-18 BCHL regular season on Sept. 8.

For Centennials’ head coach and GM Joe Martin and his staff, the decisions on who to keep and who to let go since training camp began on Aug. 21 have been difficult ones, as so many of the 55-plus invitees have impressed during their limited time with the team. Martin and assistant coaches Matt Samson and Brandon Shaw have stuck to a careful evaluation process throughout camp, which has featured numerous practices, a pair of intersquad scrimmages and a total of five exhibition games.

“It’s probably been the best Cents’ main camp I’ve been involved in, in terms of the number of good players,” said Buckley. “The competition has been really good. The coaches’ decisions over the next couple of days are not going to be easy.”

AFTER THE WHISTLE

In attendance at Friday night’s game against Chilliwack was former Merritt Centennial Tyler Ward. The talented 19-year-old winger from Kamloops has opted to try his hand in the United States Hockey League (USHL) this coming season after two years in the BCHL. He is scheduled to play for the Tri-City Storm, based out of Kearney, Nebraska. Ward has already earned a prestigious hockey scholarship to NCAA Division 1 University of Denver.

Buckley said there are no feelings of ill-well on the team about Ward’s departure.

“It’ll be tough not to have him back, that’s for sure, but it’s completely a player’s decision where they want to play,” he said. “Tyler felt the USHL provided him with the best opportunity, and I totally respect that. I’m always going to consider him a friend, and a very special teammate.”