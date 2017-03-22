Cents faced with do-or-die situation

It’s deja vu all over again.

Just like in 2012, the Merritt Centennials find themselves down 3-1 in their second-round playoff series with the Penticton Vees following an overtime loss in game four at home. And just like five years ago, the Cents are faced with the formidable task of extending the best-of-seven series by having to win game five in Penticton.

The Centennials put themselves in a must-win situation going into game five Thursday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre by falling 2-1 to the Vees in game four on home ice Tuesday. The game winner, and his second of the night, was scored by Penticton captain Nicholas Jones at 4:25 of the first overtime period following a mad scramble in front of the Merritt net.

You could just predict the game ending in Penticton’s favour as the overtime unfolded. The Vees buzzed the Centennials’ end almost from the drop of the puck at centre, and their relentless forecheck created havoc for a Merritt team that looked to be playing too tentatively, and almost afraid to make a mistake.

A shot on net was stopped by Merritt netminder Jake Berger, but popped up in the air. With everyone looking to see where it went, the fortuitous Jones pounced on the opportunity and banged home the game winner. The only assist went to Duncan Campbell, who also helped out on Jones’s first tally at the 8:47-mark of the opening period.

Penticton held onto a 1-0 lead until there were only three minutes left in the second stanza. That’s when Merritt’s Tyler Ward worked a bit more of his magic. While his team was playing shorthanded, the elusive Ward was sprung on a breakaway. He made no mistake, beating Vees’ goalie Mathew Robson with a gorgeous forehand-backhand Forsbergian deke to the glove side that had the audience going wild.

Neither team was able to score in the third period. The shots through 60 minutes favoured the Vees 34 to 30.

The game was for the taking by the Centennials despite a slow start. They had seven powerplay opportunities, including the only three in the third period, and failed to score on any of them. In fact, they’re now 0-for-12 with the man advantage in the series – a telling statistic indeed when five-on-five goals have been so hard to come by in three of the four games so far.

Tuesday night’s game was a goaltenders battle as well, as both Berger and Robson were at the top of their game – allowing just one goal each in regulation.

Merritt went with the same lineup on Tuesday that saw action in Monday night’s 5-1 win over the Vees. However, due to the closeness of the game throughout, players like Ethan King and AP Ian Creamore saw few shifts after the first period.

Stealing game five in Penticton will be a formidable task for a Merritt team undoubtedly disappointed by Tuesday’s overtime loss at home. Five years ago, the wheels came off the bus early. The Vees scored four times in the first period en route to an easy 6-2 victory. The Cents can only hope that history does not repeat itself too closely.