Cents fall to Caps 4-3 at home

The Merritt Centennials gave up the winning goal with just 81 seconds remaining in regulation to fall 4-3 to the visiting Cowichan Valley Capitals at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

Just when it appeared as though the game was headed to overtime, pesky Max Newton put home the winner for the Caps off a beautiful cross-ice passing play with teammates Ayden MacDonald and Josh Owings. Cents’ netminder Jake Berger had no chance on the play.

Give the Capitals credit. Despite a long bus ride from Prince George and falling behind 2-0 in the second period, they refused to roll over and quit. Instead, they were the ones with the late-game legs, as they scored four of the last five goals in the contest to claim the victory.

Merritt got the good start on home ice, outshooting Cowichan 15-9 in the first period, and scoring the first two goals of the game early in the second – courtesy of Tyler Ward’s sixth of the season from Brett Jewell, and Mike Faulkner’s first of the year from defensive partner Zach Metsa.

Cowichan got one of those goals back a couple of minutes later on a funny pass out from the sideboards by Michael Montambault that appeared to deflect in off a Merritt skate. The second period ended with the Cents still leading 2-1, and outshooting the Capitals 31-18.

Owings drew the Caps even on the scoreboard just 3:47 into the third period, but Cade Gleekel restored the Centennials’ one-goal lead less than six minutes later, burying a beautiful pass from Zach Risteau.

Merritt’s third lead of the game was short-lived. Just two and a half minutes later, Cowichan’s Ryan Hogg threw the puck out from the corner, and caught Berger with his five-hole open. Bingo – tie game at 3-3.

It was the visitors who pressed for the winner in regulation, and they were rewarded by Newton’s quick wrister high into the net.

The final shot count was 43-34 in favour of the Centennials. Merritt scored twice on the powerplay, as Cowichan took seven of 10 minor penalties.

Next up for the Centennials is a Wednesday night visit to the Cominco Arena in Trail for a showdown with the Smoke Eaters.