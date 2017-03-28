Cents fall in game seven; season over

It’s over!

The Merritt Centennials’ exhilarating post-season run came to a crashing halt on Monday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, as the Cents fell to the Vees 6-2 in the seventh and deciding game of their second-round BCHL playoff series.

Merritt is now eliminated from any further play, while Penticton will move on to meet the Vernon Vipers in the league’s Interior division championship series, slated to begin on Friday, March 31.

The underdog Centennials were simply no match for the powerhouse Vees when it mattered most, as they looked tired and battered in Monday’s game, played in front of an announced crowd of 3,774 that included a couple of hundred loyal Merritt fans. This was the second best-of-seven series for the Cents this post-season, while the Vees had a bye in the first round.

Despite getting a gift goal just 1:15 into the game (Zach Zorn’s fourth of the playoffs) to take an early 1-0 lead, the Vees quickly established superiority and were rewarded with two first-period goals of their own – courtesy of Taylor Sanheim (on the powerplay) and captain Nicholas Jones.

The opening 20 minutes saw both teams credited with seven shots – a total that actually flattered a Merritt team that was struggling to keep pace with Penticton on the larger ice surface, having trouble making passes, and failing to generate scoring opportunities. The Cents weren’t able to do anything with a full four-minute man advantage 11 minutes into the game, when the Vees’ Ty Amonte was sent off for a high sticking infraction that drew blood.

Things went from bad to worse in the second stanza, with the Vees adding two more unanswered goals (Jones, Duncan Campbell), while the Cents were able to put just five shots on Penticton netminder Mat Robson – despite being the beneficiaries of a nearly two-minute five-on-three opportunity early in the period.

The third period saw Penticton up the score to 5-1 (Taylor Ward) before the two teams exchanged five-on-three situations, with the Vees scoring (Chris Klack), and the Cents coming up empty. Merritt got one more goal (Rylan Van Unen) with 1:50 remaining in regulation, but by then the game had long been decided.

The final shot count was 28-16 in Penticton’s favour, with Merritt managing only single-digit numbers (7,5,4) in all three periods. Special teams were the real backbreaker on this night, as the Vees went two-for-five with the man advantage, and killed off all six Merritt powerplays – including the pair of five-on-threes.

Robson had his easiest game of the seven-game series in the Penticton net, while Merritt goaltender Jake Berger had to deal with numerous quality chances by the Vees.

Merritt forward Zach Court, who missed the entire series against the Vees due to injury, took in Monday’s pre-game warm-up, but did not dress for the game itself. Court is one of seven Cents’ players who will definitely not be returning next season due to aging-out or scholarship commitments. The others are captain Brett Jewell, assistants Nick Fidanza and Stephan Seeger, Mike Faulkner, Cade Gleekel and Aaron Murray.

The other BCHL playoff semi-final series pits the Coastal-champion Chilliwack Chiefs against the Victoria Grizzlies, the winners of the Island division.