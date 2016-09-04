Cents finish pre-season undefeated

The Merritt Centennials wrapped up their 2016-17 BCHL pre-season schedule with a 6-3 victory over the visiting West Kelowna Warriors at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Saturday. The two teams were playing for the second time in as many nights, following a 5-2 win by Merritt at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Friday.

The Cents posted a 4-0-1 record in their five exhibition outings. They tied the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-5 back on Aug. 24, then followed that up with 3-0 and 5-2 wins over the Vernon Vipers on Aug. 26 and 27.

Despite the three-goal margin of victory Saturday, Merritt’s win over last season’s national RBC champs was not any easy one. The script was very similar to Friday. The Cents jumped out to an early 3-0 first period lead, allowed the Warriors to get back in the game in the second, and iced the win in the late stages of the final stanza.

With first-year netminder Jake Berger drawing into the line-up Saturday, Merritt got goals from another rookie, Cade Gleekal, and veterans Zach Zorn and Nick Fidanza, to go up by a three-spot before the game was 13 minutes old. Assists came from Zach Mesta, Tyler Ward and Ethan Skinner.

The Warriors got one back in the opening 20 minutes courtesy of Marshall Wilton, and added another at the 13:33-mark of the second off the stick of Tyler Anderson to make it a one-goal game.

It was a shoddy middle period for the Centennials for the second night in a row, as they were outshot by the visitors 19-12, and looked lethargic and disorganized. The fine play of Berger between the pipes kept his team in the game. The Phoenix Tier 1 product displayed a fine glove and plenty of competitiveness in stemming the wave of Warrior attacks.

Penalties were again a factor in the second period of this game, as the Cents got nailed five times for minor infractions to just twice for the Warriors. Merritt head coach and GM Joe Martin said that West Kelowna’s forecheck was a challenge.

“The way they play in the offensive zone is pretty good. They hem you in. [Our] players keep going through the same routine on the ice, and it kind of led to frustration, penalties and a loss of momentum.”

A late, shorthanded goal by Skinner with 1:02 left in the second period, and against the flow of play, seemed to awaken the Merritt squad and deflate the West Kelowna comeback. Assists on the play came from Zach Court and Mark O’Shaughnessy. The score after 40 minutes: Merritt 4 West Kelowna 2.

The Warriors briefly drew to within one goal nine minutes into the third period on a a tally by Chase Dubois, but the Cents got that one back a few minutes later – Brett Jewell scoring from Tyrell Buckley and Fidanza. The latter closed out the scoring with 4:29 left in the contest, putting the puck into an empty net when West Kelowna pulled their starter, Shane Ferkas, early.

Each team had 11 shots in the final frame, bringing the total count to 39-28 in the Warriors’ favour for 60 minutes. Martin said that there’s plenty of room for improvement with his squad.

“We’re always going to be striving for perfection. We want to see our players making some smarter decisions in some areas of the game. I told the players in the dressing room [after the game] that we’re not going to be happy until we’re playing late, late in the season (a.k.a. deep into the playoffs).”

The Cents’ bench boss was very pleased with the work of Berger in net.

“He played well. It was good to see him for a full 60 minutes, and see his demeanor on the ice.”

Berger, for his part, was typically modest. “It was my first full game in the BCHL. I felt good. The pace is very fast, and you have to set up really quickly, especially in our smaller rink. I just did my job – stop pucks. That’s all I really care about. It’s what I focus on.”

The Centennials will now spend this week preparing for their first regular-season BCHL game on Sept. 9 in Prince George against the Spruce Kings. Merritt’s home opener takes place on Sept. 16 when they host the Trail Smoke Eaters.