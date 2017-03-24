Cents force a game six with stunning win in Penticton

It ain’t over till it’s over!

This pithy sports truism, immortalized by the late New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra, rang out loud and clear on Thursday night as the underdog Merritt Centennials fought off almost-certain elimination with a heroic 5-4 victory over the Penticton Vees in game five of their best-of-seven series — played at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. The series now stands at three-games to two for the Vees, with game six slated for Friday back in Merritt.

Rylan Van Unen’s third period goal with 6:39 remaining in regulation – off a beautiful cross-ice pass from Tyler Ward — proved to be the margin of victory, as the Cents stunned the Vees and their fans with a gritty, never-quit performance that had refuse-to-lose written all over it.

In an unusual script, the Cents led Thursday’s must-win contest for the greater part of 45 minutes – until Grant Cruikshank’s first of the playoffs for the Vees at 11:33 of the third period tied things at 4-4 and set the stage for Van Unen’s game winner less than two minutes later.

Merritt came out in the opening period with gusto, and were rewarded with the game’s first goal just five minutes in, courtesy of Cade Gleekel and his creative bank shot off Vees’ goaltender Mathew Robson from the side of the net.

Penalty problems briefly suspended the Centennials’ momentum shortly thereafter, as both Tyler Ward and Nick Fidanza found themselves in the sin bin for a combined six minutes. The Vees’ Owen Sillinger scored 16 seconds into the five-on-three advantage, but that was all she wrote for a Penticton powerplay that has struggled as mightily as Merritt’s through the first four games of the series.

Having dodged a bullet that inflicted only minor damage, the Centennials returned to the offensive and scored their first powerplay goal of the series, and first of two on the night to regain a one-goal lead. Hard-working Zach Zorn pounced on a healthy Robson rebound, and pounded it into the back of the net.

With his fifth goal of the post-season at 2:49 of the second period, 20-year-old Stephan Seeger put Merritt up 3-1. It was another powerplay tally, and a second assist on the night for Ward. The re-acquisition of Seeger early in the season (he also played for the Cents in 2014-15) continues to look like one of the best moves Merritt head coach and GM Joe Martin has ever made during his tenure.

The two teams continued to trade goals throughout the second period, with Mitch Meek and Jared Nash scoring for the Vees and Zach Risteau replying for the Centennials. It was Risteau’s first goal since the opening game of Merritt’s first-round series with West Kelowna, as the uber-talented forward, and team-leading point getter in the regular season has struggled to find his scoring touch in the playoffs.

After 40 minutes, the Cents held a 4-3 lead, with the shots 23-22 in Penticton’s favour.

When Cruikshank scored the equalizer just past the midway point of the third, the Cents didn’t panic — knowing they were fully engaged in the game, and not being outplayed by a Vees’ squad hoping to end the series in five on home ice. Unlike in games past (especially against Penticton), Merritt continued to go to the offensive, and were rewarded with Van Unen’s first-ever BCHL playoff goal.

With Robson pulled for an extra attacker, the Vees threw everything at the Merritt net in the final two minutes and change, but couldn’t beat netminder Jake Berger between the Merritt pipes or his valiant troops out in front. The likes of defensemen Tyrell Buckley (without his stick) and Zach Bleuler, and forwards Henry Cleghorn and Nick Fidanza risked life and limb as they threw themselves desperately in front of shots in order to prevent the tying goal and avoid another overtime outing.

When the final buzzer mercifully sounded, it was an ecstatic but exhausted Centennnials team that celebrated their game-five win, and then saluted the rabid crowd of 50-plus Merritt fans that had travelled the Connector to show support for their team.

The final shot count was 35-26 for Penticton. Merritt scored on both its powerplay opportunities, while the Vees went one-for-four.

Martin made two changes to his lineup for Thursday’s game, inserting the Van Unen twins, Rylan and Michael, in for forward Nick Wicks and d’man Ethan King. Zach Court continues to remain out of action due to injury.

In his post-game comments to the Herald, Martin indicated that a lot of things went right in Thursday’s game.

“First and foremost, we got great goaltending again from Jake. Then we scored two powerplay goals and held them to only one. Risteau scored his first of the series, and so did Rylan. Everybody was on board tonight. A few breaks went our way for a change, but we definitely earned them. It was a great effort all-around.”

Game six goes Friday at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena with the puck drop at 7 p.m. It’s hoped that fans will come out in droves for the contest, and possibly push the attendance figure over the 1,000-mark for the first time this season. If Thursday’s win was any indication, loud and proud Cents’ fans make a huge difference.

Opinion:

Following the Cents’ 2-1 overtime loss in game four on home ice on Tuesday, there was much said about the missed offside call that immediately preceded the Vees’ game-winning goal. Considerable vitriol was spewed at the linesman (in this case, a lineswoman) who failed to catch the indiscretion. The criticism was disappointing. After all, in sports, players and coaches — on the ice, on the field, on the floor — make mistakes all the time, and that is largely accepted as being “part of the game” — the human element. But somehow officials are never allowed the same leniency, or given the same slack. They are constantly held to a higher standard. They simply are expected to be perfect. Any error on their part is deplored, berated and at times ridiculed. Folks — give the dedicated men and women in stripes a break once in a while. After all, they ARE human, too.