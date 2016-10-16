Cents’ four-game homestand begins and ends on sour note

Under any other circumstances, Merritt Centennials’ players, coaches and fans would be more than satisfied with the six of a possible eight points earned from this past week’s quartet of home games – against some pretty good opponents. But the way the four-game homestand began and ended can only leave a bitter taste in everybody’s mouth, and sombre reflection on what ‘coulda-shoulda’ been.

Sunday afternoon, the Cents played down to the level of their travel-weary Island-division opponents, failed to score on their last five powerplay opportunities, and wound up losing 3-2 in overtime to the Nanaimo Clippers. Eight days earlier, against the league-leading Penticton Vees, the Centennials never trailed for 61 minutes and 57 seconds of the contest, but surrendered the final three goals of the game, including the overtime winner, in a heart-breaking 4-3 loss.

In between the two OT setbacks, the Cents skated to a pair of impressive victories: 4-1 over the Vernon Vipers and 6-4 against the Powell River Kings. The six points in total give Merritt (7-4-1-2) 17 points and sole possession of second place in the BCHL’s Interior division, three ahead of Vernon and five in arrears of Penticton.

The Centennials drew first blood in their Sunday matinee tilt with coach Mike Vandekamp’s Clippers. Chase Bell scored his sixth of the season just 1:34 into the game, on the powerplay, with assists going to Brett Jewell and Zach Bleuler.

The one-goal advantage held up until 17:21 of the first period, when Nanaimo’s Lucas Finner tallied his first of two in the game, also with the man advantage.

Merritt wasted little time re-establishing its lead, however, as Zach Risteau scored just over two minutes later, again on the powerplay, with help from Nick Fidanza and newcomer Stephan Seeger.

The second period has been a good one for the Centennials in recent games, but not so Sunday afternoon. The Clippers outshot the host team 13-9 and scored the only goal of the middle frame, courtesy of Matt Kowalski.

Neither team was able to score in the third period, as fatigue was evident on both sides, and players seemed more interested in preserving a point than going for the win in regulation. The Centennials had their share of chances to get the go-ahead goal, but the likes of Tyler Ward and Risteau just couldn’t buy any puck luck around the Clippers’ net.

At the other end of the ice, Merritt starting netminder Colten Lancaster was giving his team every possible chance to win – making several great saves, including a sensational glove stop on Nanaimo’s Spencer Hewson on a breakaway after he exited the penalty box with 1:37 left in regulation.

The first five-minute period of overtime resulted in a Merritt powerplay after Cade Gleekel was hauled down while breaking to the net. The Cents failed to capitalize with the man advantage, and you just knew it was going to come back and haunt them. Sure enough, in the second overtime period, two Centennials went for the same player, springing the Clippers’ Finner free to go in alone and beat Lancaster with a howitzer high glove-side.

The final shots on goal were 40-39 in favour of Nanaimo. The Clippers went one-for-five on the powerplay, Merritt two-for seven with the man advantage.

Not playing for Merritt on Sunday were forward Nick Wicks and defenceman Michael Van Unen.

Next up for the Centennials is a Tuesday night tilt with the Silverbacks at the Shaw centre in Salmon Arm. The next home games are on Friday against Penticton and on Sunday versus the Chilliwack Chiefs. It’s Parents’ Weekend. Saturday night, the team hosts its annual Ice Breaker fundraising dinner and night of entertainment. Tickets are still available for this fabulous event by contacting Liz at 250-315-9712 or Teresa at 250-315-9679.