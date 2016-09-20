Cents’ Gleekal lands scholarship to St. Lawrence University

The BCHL season is less than two weeks old, and already a Merritt Centennials’ player has earned himself an academic-athletic scholarship to a prestigious NCAA Division 1 school.

The Centennials have announced that 18-year-old centre Cade Gleekel, from Minneapolis, Minn. has signed a letter of commitment to attend St. Lawrence University in upstate New York and begin playing for the Saints in the 2017-18 season.

Gleekel is in his rookie season with the Cents, following four years of United States high school hockey, most recently with Benilde-St. Margaret’s School in St. Louis Park, Minn. In 132 USHS games, the six-foot, 185-pound Gleekel totalled 171 points (78 goals, 93 assists).

Merritt head coach and GM Joe Martin considers Gleekel a real student of the game.

“He really wants to learn, and wants to be known as a good two-way player. We’re happy to have Cade commit to the Saints’ program. It’s early in the season, but I believe the staff at St. Lawrence is receiving a great player and a great person.”

The Saints’ men’s hockey team has won the East Coast Athletic Conference (ECAC) championship six times. Notable alumni include NHL coaches and general managers Mike Keenan, Ray Shero and Bill Torrey.

Right winger Mike Ederer, who played for the Merritt Centennials in 2014-15, was a rookie at St. Lawrence University last season. He played in 19 games for the Saints, scored two goals and added a pair of assists.

Gleekel becomes the fourth Centennial on this year’s roster to have accepted a scholarship to an NCAA school. Michael Regush is bound for Cornell, Zach Court for Nebraska-Omaha, and Zach Mesta for Quinnipiac.