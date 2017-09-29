Cents GM makes some moves on the backend

Merritt Centennials’ head coach and GM Joe Martin has made his first move to bolster the team’s roster.

Last week, Martin acquired 18-year-old defenseman Colten Gerlib from Kamloops in exchange for the playing rights to Ethan King, who played 11 regular-season and six playoffs games for the Centennials last year.

The six-foot two-inch, 175-pound Gerlib spent time last season with both the BCHL’s Surrey Eagles and the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League before having his playing rights dealt to the Maritimes. He scored one goal and added five assists during his time with the two teams.

Seeing the opportunity to add an experienced player to the line-up, Martin made the move.

“I’ve liked Colten for a couple of years,” the coach and GM said. “I really like the way he skates. He’s a puck-moving defenseman.”

In order to make room for Gerlib on the Centennials’ 23-man roster, Martin was forced to release 18-year-old import blueliner Jake Borgida from Minnesota.

In four regular-season games with the Cents, Borgida registered one assist.

Gerlib played in both Showcase games in Chilliwack last week, and picked up one assist on Thursday against Langley.