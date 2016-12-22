Cents head into the Christmas break winless in five

Christmas served up a lump of coal to the Merritt Centennials and their dwindling number of faithful fans on the weekend — in the form of a pair of losses to visiting teams at the frigid Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

Friday night, the Cents squandered a three-goal, third-period lead and had to settle for a 3-3 tie with the Vernon Vipers. Neither team was able to score in 10 minutes of overtime.

Twenty-four hours later, with the Langley Rivermen providing the opposition for the second time in less than a week, Merritt failed to build on four one-goal advantages, surrendered a tying goal with 25 seconds remaining in regulation, and ended up losing 5-4 in OT.

The two of a possible four points earned on the weekend were small consolation to a Centennials’ team that is currently winless in its last five outings, and has fallen into a last-place tie with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the BCHL’s Interior division.

Despite being badly outshot by Vernon throughout the game, it was Merritt out front on the scoreboard, thanks to goals by Tyrell Buckley and Cade Gleekel in the second period, and Stephan Seeger early in the third.

As has happened time and again this season, the Cents were unable to put the baby to bed. First, Niko Karmanis and then Austin Adamson and Michael Ufberg tallied for the Vipers to even things at three, and set the stage for a couple of entertaining but scoreless extra ends.

Jake Berger was tremendous in the Merritt net, stopping 47 of 50 shots. His counterpart, Ty Taylor of the Vipers, turned aside 28 of 31 pucks sent his way.

Saturday’s contest, the last one for both teams before the Christmas break, was particularly cruel to the Centennials. They never trailed through 62 minutes and 30 seconds of hockey, but still managed to lose the war on ice when everything was on the line.

First, the Rivermen’s Zac Masson scored in the final seconds of the third period to square the game at 4-4. Then Langley’s Andrew Dumarersque added insult to injury with the game winner at 2:30 of the first overtime. It was the league-leading seventh OT loss for the Cents.

Earlier Merritt scorers were Zach Risteau with his team-leading 16th, Zach Court, Michael Regush and Zach Metsa, while John Schuldt, Gavin Payne and Cameron Ginetti replied for Langley prior to the Masson-Dumaresque goals.

Merritt’s Colten Lancaster took the loss in net, despite stopping 37 of 42 shots, while veteran Bo Didur recorded the win with a 35-save performance.

Regush’s goal on Saturday was his first since returning from the World Junior A Challenge in Bonnyville, Alta. The 18-year-old power forward played for Team Canada West, who finished fifth.

The Centennials players and coaching staff have a 10-day break for the holidays. They’ll return to practice on Dec. 28, in preparation for their final two games of 2016 — in Penticton on Dec. 30 and at home against the Coquitlam Express at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.