Cents hit the road for five in a row

The Merritt Centennials are spending this week preparing for one of their toughest stretches of the 2016-17 BCHL campaign — a run of five road games in succession over a span of just 10 days.

It begins this weekend with a doubleheader that sees them in Wenatchee, Wash. to face the Mainland division-leading Wild on Friday night, then off to Vernon on Saturday for their second regular-season encounter with the Vipers, a team they currently lead by a single point in the battle for second place in the Interior division.

The following weekend, the Centennials have three games in a little over 40 hours, as they make stops in Powell River, Alberni Valley and Nanaimo on their first of two Island trips this season. Add in the travel time and ferry crossings before, during and after the games and you have one arduous schedule that is hardly a recipe for success.

Working in the Cents’ favour as they get ready to hit the highway is the fact that they’ve already proven themselves to be road warriors this season — having amassed an impressive record of five wins and a tie in their eight games away from the friendly confines of the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

The Centennials will need some of that ‘road mojo’ working for them in the days ahead, as they seek to rebound from a pair of disappointing losses at home on Parents’ Weekend, and look to remain in the top half of the standings in the ultra-competitive Interior division.

For results from the pair of games hosted at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena last weekend, click here.