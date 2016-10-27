- Cents hit the road for five in a rowPosted 1 min ago
- Quilchena campground, marina to get TNRD nod?Posted 19 hours ago
- Medical history mistakenly shared with Merritt womanPosted 20 hours ago
- Council defers decision on parking bylawPosted 21 hours ago
- 480 firearms collected in B.C.Posted 2 days ago
- Local man facing charges after road rage incidentPosted 2 days ago
- MSS students aim to scare away hungerPosted 2 days ago
- New board chair named for Interior HealthPosted 3 days ago
- Escaped convict arrested in MerrittPosted 3 days ago
- Poppy fund beginsPosted 3 days ago
Cents hit the road for five in a row
The Merritt Centennials are spending this week preparing for one of their toughest stretches of the 2016-17 BCHL campaign — a run of five road games in succession over a span of just 10 days.
It begins this weekend with a doubleheader that sees them in Wenatchee, Wash. to face the Mainland division-leading Wild on Friday night, then off to Vernon on Saturday for their second regular-season encounter with the Vipers, a team they currently lead by a single point in the battle for second place in the Interior division.
The following weekend, the Centennials have three games in a little over 40 hours, as they make stops in Powell River, Alberni Valley and Nanaimo on their first of two Island trips this season. Add in the travel time and ferry crossings before, during and after the games and you have one arduous schedule that is hardly a recipe for success.
Working in the Cents’ favour as they get ready to hit the highway is the fact that they’ve already proven themselves to be road warriors this season — having amassed an impressive record of five wins and a tie in their eight games away from the friendly confines of the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.
The Centennials will need some of that ‘road mojo’ working for them in the days ahead, as they seek to rebound from a pair of disappointing losses at home on Parents’ Weekend, and look to remain in the top half of the standings in the ultra-competitive Interior division.
For results from the pair of games hosted at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena last weekend, click here.