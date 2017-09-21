Cents hope to shine at BCHL Showcase

The Merritt Centennials head to Prospera Centre in Chilliwack on Thursday for a pair of games at the 6th Annual BCHL Showcase.

All 17 BCHL teams will see action at the four-day Showcase event, which attracts hundreds of scouts and coaches from the NCAA, the CIS and the NHL.

The Cents take to the ice against the Langley Rivermen at 1 p.m. on Thursday, then tangle with the Prince George Spruce Kings at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The Sprucies are off to a fast start with three wins and a tie in their first four games — including an 8-2 victory over the Chilliwack Chiefs, who will be hosting the 2018 Royal Bank Cup next April.

Prince George sits on top of the Mainland division, three points ahead of the Rivermen, who have played one less game prior to the Showcase.

With their record sitting at 0-4-0-0, what’s it going to take for the Centennials to pick up their first win of the regular season?

“It’s really quite simple. Play a full 60 minutes, and score some goals,” said Merritt head coach and Gm Joe Martin.

“No one’s outshooting us badly. Our shot totals should produce more goals, but they’re not,” added Martin. “If our powerplay could find a few goals, maybe we would have a couple of wins by now.”

As for the mood in the dressing room, Martin said, “Probably our veterans are the most frustrated, and they should be.

“We have about 50 percent of the team playing well, and 50% that is not. We need everybody going.

“We need to be better,” said Martin.

Centennials partner with Nicola Post & Rail

The Merritt Centennials have announced a partnership with Nicola Post and Rail to provide the team’s players with the highest-rated hockey helmets available for their safety.

The partnership sees Nicola Post and Rail generously purchase the Centennials’ helmets for the 2017-18 BC Hockey League season.

“Our players’ mental and physical health is very important to our staff and we’re thankful for companies with a good conscience like Nicola Post and Rail,” said Cents’ head coach and GM Joe Martin in a press release.

“The Bertoia family does great things in our community, and their recent volunteering to improve mental health awareness will have an impact, and help youth in the Nicola Valley.”

In a recent independent study, the Bauer RE-AKT 75 helmet did the best job of managing impact energy and lowering the head acceleration of all the hockey helmets tested.

The Bauer RE-AKT 75 comes with a multi-density foam liner with XRD® Extreme Impact Protection foam that manages impacts across all energy levels.

“With all the awareness today surrounding concussions, mental health and wellness, we were impressed to hear that the Centennials decided to act on that awareness, and take it one step further by purchasing quality Bauer helmets, and partnering with HeadCheck Health,” said Nicola Post and Rail administrative assistant Bev Bertoia.

“It is apparent after talking with Joe and his staff that both the safety of the team and the continued awareness of dealing with mental health issues — whether they arise from injury or otherwise — is a definite priority,” said Bertoia. “ We are proud to support the entire process.”