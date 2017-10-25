Cents look to build on thrilling OT win over ’Backs

Despite earning just two of a possible six points from their three games this past week, the Merritt Centennials should be feeling pretty good about themselves as they get ready to host the Trail Smoke Eaters and West Kelowna Warriors on Icebreaker weekend.

The Cents are coming off an emotional 4-3 overtime win in Salmon Arm on Oct. 21, their first OT victory in three tries this season. The win also avenged a disappointing 7-4 loss to the Silverbacks back on Oct. 6, also at the Shaw Centre.

Twenty-four hours before taking down the ’Backs, the Cents were in Penticton, losing 4-2 to the Vees for the third time this season. In all three encounters, Merritt has been in the game for 40-plus minutes, but allowed a victory to slip through their fingers in the late stages.

One of the many positives to come out of the two most recent games is the Cents’ productivity on the powerplay — the bane of their existence at the start of the season. Both goals in Penticton were scored with the man advantage, as were two of the Centennials’ four tallies versus Salmon Arm.

“I liked how we played for the most part against Penticton,” said Centennials’ head coach and GM Joe Martin. “It was unfortunate we didn’t get out of there with two points, or at least one. Of course, the overtime win in Salmon Arm was huge.

“This time, I think we were the better team against the ’Backs,” added Martin. If you take away some of the penalties that were called (11 against Merritt), I think we would have had the momentum a lot longer.”

In both the loss against Penticton and the win over Salmon Arm, Martin leaned heavily on his veteran players to get the job done, and they didn’t disappoint. Jake Berger was outstanding between the pipes against the Vees, stopping 39 of 42 shots, including all 26 in the first two periods. In front of him, the likes of team captain Tyrell Buckley on defense and forwards Zach Zorn, Henry Cleghorn and Nick Wicks played huge roles in containing Penticton’s vaunted offense for as long as possible.

Against Salmon Arm, linemates Zorn and Cleghorn combined for five points (three goals and two assists) in the win, while Wicks was the overtime hero.

“They played well, that’s for sure,” said Martin of his core veteran group. “In crunch time, you go with guys you trust. It takes time for new players to build that trust with me. I want more players to earn that trust. We’re getting there with some of the new guys.”

Martin said his team will have their hands full with the Smoke Eaters in Friday’s game. After getting off to an impressive 10-4-0-0 start, and briefly sitting atop the BCHL’s Interior division standings, Trail hit a bump in the road in their last outing — losing 9-0 to Vernon on Sunday.

“They have a lot of veteran players, and are a good team,” said Martin.

Cents aim to impress this weekend in front of friends and family

It’s Icebreaker weekend, arguably the biggest weekend of the Merritt Centennials’ regular season schedule each year.

First-and-foremost, the players’ parents and other family members, drawn from communities across North America, are in town. They’ll be formally introduced to Cents’ fans between the first and second periods of Friday night’s game against the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters.

Then there’s the annual Icebreaker gala fundraising dinner and evening of entertainment at the Civic Centre on Saturday — with a hypnotist, silent auction and much more.

Things conclude with Sunday’s home matinee tilt against the Interior division-leading West Kelowna Warriors at 2 p.m.