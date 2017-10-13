Cents look to return to winning ways against Vees

The Merritt Centennials will be looking to hit the reset button today after a disappointing 7-4 road loss to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Oct. 6 — the only game the Cents played over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The defeat at the hands of the Silverbacks brought to an end a modest three-game winning streak by the Centennials that started back on Sept. 27.

After Merritt gave up a goal 17 seconds into the game against Salmon Arm, things only got worse. By the 11:05 mark of the third period, the score was 7-1 in favour of the ’Backs. The Cents’ only goal up to that point came off the stick of Alex Bourhas.

A three-goal outburst by Merritt (Rylan Van Unen, Ashton Stockie, Jackson Munro) in the final four minutes of the game made the scoreboard look a little more presentable, but it was a night to forget for a Centennials’ team that finds itself in the basement of the BCHL’s Interior division. The final shot count was 47-22 in favour of the Silverbacks.

The Centennials were scheduled to play the Penticton Vees on Friday before travelling to Wenatchee on Saturday.