Cents looking to get back on track versus Warriors and Vipers

A third period push from the home team wasn’t enough to get the Merritt Centennials back to their winning ways, as the team fell 4-2 to a high powered Penticton Vees squad last night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

The Vees jumped out to a two-goal lead through the first period, after Ryley Risling and Ty Amonte scored goals ten seconds apart for the visiting team. Penticton built on the lead with another goal in the second from Taylor Sanheim.

Tyler Ward, freshly returned from the CJHL’s Prospects Game, answered for the Centennials in the third before Penticton restored the lead to three. Henry Cleghorn closed out the scoring for Merritt with a powerplay goal with under five minutes to play in the game.

Going into Wednesday night’s game against the Vees, the Cents were eager to return to their winning ways following a pair of disheartening defeats in front of fan-faithful last week.

The Cents’ hopes of running the table in a six-game homestand that began back on Jan. 21 with a 5-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks were abruptly ended by losses to the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters (Jan. 25) and Prince George Spruce Kings (Jan.27) by 5-3 and 3-1 scores respectively.

Following Wednesday’s meeting with the Vees, the Centennials complete their run of games on home ice with contests against the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday and the Vernon Vipers next Tuesday.

As important as picking up some victories in their next three games, the Cents will be eager to get back to playing some sound 60-minute hockey —– something that was notably absent in their last two outings.

Merritt’s loss to Trail on Jan. 25 was one of the team’s poorest performances all season, while the defeat at the hands of Prince George was highlighted by a Cents’ inability to score goals despite 37 shots directed on the Spruce Kings’ net.

The Vees came into Wednesday’s game with plenty of problems of their own, as the Interior division leaders are just 3-6-1-0 in their last 10 games. Penticton lost to both Trail and Vernon this past weekend, and fell 3-2 to the Centennials in their last visit to the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Jan. 13.

The Centennials are expected to field a full complement of healthy forwards in their games this week, with Tyler Ward and Michael Regush back and rested from the CJHL’s Prospects Game in Cornwall, Ont. (see below). The two forwards are joined by Zach Court on the Cents’ number one line, while Stephan Seeger, Cade Gleekel and Zach Risteau represent Merritt’s second scoring unit.

Playing primarily a shutdown role, but still contributing plenty on the scoreboard is the veteran third line of 20-year-olds Nick Fidanza and captain Brett Jewell, along with centreman Henry Cleghorn. The trio combined for six of the Cents’ 12 points in their two losses last week.

Merritt’s fourth line is generally comprised of centre Chase Bell, winger Zach Zorn and one of two speedy rookies ­— either Rylan Van Unen or Nick Wicks.

The Centennials’ blueline brigade was missing Zach Bleuler in the matchup with the Spruce Kings. His health status was day-to-day going into Wednesday’s showdown with the Vees.

Jake Berger got the start against the Vees last night, making 35 saves as the busier of the two goaltenders in the barn. Berger had been playing lights out up until the Trail game, while Colten Lancaster looked solid in relief against the Smokies, and in his start versus Prince George.

The puck drop on Friday and Tuesday is at 7 pm.

Regush and Ward help West beat East in CJHL Prospects Game

In other Cents’ news, Tyler Ward and Michael Regush’s Team West defeated Team East 4-3 at the 2017 CJHL Prospects Game on January 25, played in front of 1,700 fans at the Ed Lumley Arena in Cornwall, Ont.

Over 150 NHL, NCAA, CIS and CHL scouts were also in attendance at the event which showcases some of the best young Junior A players in the country.

Trail’s Kale Howarth had two goals, including the game winner, for the victorious West squad. Regush was credited with an assist on both of Howarth’s tallies. The winning netminder was Vernon’s Ty Taylor. Team West outshot Team East 46-22.